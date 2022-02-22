Mobilum Technologies Announces Partnership with Crypto.com to Provide Token Liquidity Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, and the first solution provider of Fiat-to-Dex Tokens rails, is pleased to announce it has signed a strategic services agreement with Crypto.com to provide token liquidity services using Mobilum's algorithmic trading platform.

Mobilum will provide trading research and execution leveraging its algorithmic trading platform to further enhance the exceptional customer experience already provided by Crypto.com. Mobilum will also provide Crypto.com with regular reporting including summaries and statistics of market activity. Mobilum will receive a monthly retainer for the duration of the agreement. Crypto.com has granted Mobilum an interest-free credit line in the amount of USD $2 million collateralized with a $400k security deposit.

Crypto.com is the fastest-growing crypto exchange in the world with over 10 million users buying and selling over 200 cryptocurrencies with 20+ fiat currencies through bank transfers or credit/debit cards. The Crypto.com exchange has an extremely fast matching engine with a transaction rate of 2.7 million per second, a core latency of 50 microseconds, and an end-to-end customer time of 5 milliseconds. Crypto.com also developed the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, the Crypto.com NFT marketplace is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, and sports.

Signing a strategic partnership with a notable exchange like Crypto.com opens a new revenue stream for Mobilum, allowing the Company to approach other companies looking for high-quality liquidity services to meet the needs of the market.

"This is a key milestone for the Company and a testament to the quality of our team, and services suite Mobilum has brought to market, further delighting our customers and partners with an innovative, efficient, scalable and secure digital payments platform," said Mobilum CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with Crypto.com and will leverage our proprietary algorithmic trading platform to provide liquidity services to the Crypto.com platform and other tokens/customers wishing to list on their platform," Mr. Kaszycki added.

Mobilum launched its proprietary automated high-frequency trading multi-market engine on October 1, 2021, to facilitate smart cryptocurrency trading and hired Chief Trading Officer Piotr Majka to manage, test, trade, and optimize the Company's algo trading platform. Mr. Majka is a capital markets expert with over 20 years of broad experience in finance, including 15 years as a senior executive for global and local banks managing their trading desks. Mr. Majka was one of the first in the industry to successfully introduce DMA and ALGO trading to institutional clients.

Mobilum's internal automated trading engine uses predetermined quantitative data to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies on multiple exchanges in milliseconds. By using quantitative data derived from technical and fundamental analysis including volume, price, ratios, technical indicators and trading signals, Mobilum's proprietary crypto trading engine can make smart, secure and lightning-fast trades to reduce risk and increase revenue.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment and sports. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks. With over 3,000 people in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more: https://crypto.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Mobilum's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Mobilum's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Mobilum's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Mobilum does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

