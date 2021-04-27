Mobilus Health Inc. Introduces a Turnkey Rapid Mobile Testing Solution Utilizing Extraction Free Rapid Molecular SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Test for Underserved Communities

MAHWAH, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 disease took the whole world by storm, and people are still getting infected. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 disease pandemic has had an unbearable and adverse impact on underserved communities with insufficient COVID-19 test access and long wait times for results. According to APM Research Lab, the people of color in underserved communities were 2.7 times more likely to have died of COVID-19 than white Americans in 2020[1]. To address COVID-19 health disparities, the CDC plans to invest $2.25 billion over two years grants offered to public health departments to subsidies improvements in testing and contact tracing capabilities[2].

Mobilus DX Lab

As the need for testing in the US and around the world increases, Mobilus Health Inc. has partnered with industry leaders and lab experts to design and build Mobilus DX Laboratory, a turnkey mobile testing laboratory (Figure 1). The first Mobilus DX Laboratory was purchased by a Georgia-based CLIA lab to provide rapid COVID-19 molecular testing to medically underserved communities, schools, municipalities, and private companies. A key benefit of the Mobilus DX Laboratory is that it runs an RNA extraction free testing platform thereby reducing testing turnaround time.

It is powered by patented real-time multiplex technology requiring simpler steps and a smaller footprint than traditional lab setups. Of note is that they deliver molecular test results in less than 90 minutes with up to a capacity of 1,400 tests for two shifts per PCR instrument. "Our Mobilus DX Laboratory represents an opportunity to close the testing gaps highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobilus DX Labs will reach underserved communities and help CLIA labs to provide molecular testing enabling businesses to reopen fully and safely," said Wilson Conde, Co-founder and CEO of Mobilus Health. Mobilus Health Inc. is actively targeting remote locations, urban health deserts, rural communities, and underserved areas as well schools, cruise lines, private companies, laboratories, federal and local government entities, airports, and entertainment arenas. These locations require fast turnaround times to accurate test results and are ideal for a Mobilus Dx Laboratory deployment.

About Mobilus Health Inc.:

Mobilus Health, is a 100% minority owned small business founded by in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) experts who aim to bring the highest quality and rapid mobile molecular testing solutions and services closer to the patients. Once the pandemic is under control, Mobilus Health Inc. plans to introduce new rapid molecular tests for other infectious diseases, women's health, and cancer screening.

