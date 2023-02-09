Mobily Pay signs agreement with Abyan Capital for Robo-Investments

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobily has unveiled a series of agreements and partnerships across a wide range of technology fields such as online marketplaces, CSR, cybersecurity, infrastructure, cloud and more on Day Three of LEAP 2023.

Thousands of delegates, experts and industry leaders continued to attend day three of the ongoing mega-event, which has become a key platform to discuss, learn and collaborate on the future vision of technology.

Mobily continues LEAP 2023 with partnership announcements and MoU signings across digital transformation and investment

Highlights on day three for Mobily are announcements of new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies such as Bitqaty, Cisco as well as government related entities such as the SDAIA.

SDAIA

Mobily Pay and SDAIA (Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority) will work together to provide donation option so that users are able to donate through the app. The project will focus on enabling the payment gateway to be controlled by Ehsan and result in an increased number of transactions, fund movement and support Mobily Pay CSR activities, as part of Mobily Pay strategy to enable a full package of digital products and services to meet customer needs and to contribute in the 2030 vision to achieve financial sector development program objectives.

Bitaqaty

Mobily Pay signed a new partnership with Bitaqaty, which will enable Mobily Pay to offer e-vouchers for strong brands. The partnership will be part of Mobily Pay's expansion plan, as it will pave way to launching new products and services, helping Mobily Pay to meet customers expectation and enhance their experiences.

Dawiyat

As the potential of the digital world continues to evolve, Mobily is cooperating with Dawiyat to further develop Mobily's digital infrastructure and provide IoT to its customers. The MoU will provide Mobily with advanced technical services and contribute to the provision of digital solutions for its communications infrastructure with high reliability and high speed, in addition to data centers and enhancing the experience of its customers.

Abyan

The agreement signed between Abyan Capital, a robo-advisor and investment platform, in Saudi Arabia and Mobily Pay will focus on Robo-Investments, complete with new apportions for Mobily Pay users that will enable them to invest monthly through Abyan. Abyan will then facilitate the investment from that point. The agreement seeks to enable Mobily to become the first in the market to provide this service, with a keen eye on customers. The deal will drive user acquisition, offer new products, and increase customer satisfaction overall.

