Mobily showcases even more big partnership announcements on Day two of LEAP 2023

Mobily Joins Hands with Tencent Cloud to Provide Cloud Solutions and Services in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Etihad Etisalat 'Mobily' has announced a raft of new deals on day two of LEAP 2023 covering a range of areas such as customer experience, gaming, Cloud solutions and more

Mobily's determination to develop new and innovative technologies and services continued on the second day of LEAP, which runs until 9th February, as a number of Memorandums of Understanding worth millions of dollars were signed.

The deals include new partnerships with tech giants such as Tencent and involve a wide range of projects including development of payment systems, Internet of Things (IoT) and more.

Tencent Cloud

Mobily and Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic collaboration that will pave the way to launch the next-generation cloud solutions and services in KSA.

According to the MoU, Mobily will lead and manage the data center hosting, network links, and ICT infrastructure, while Tencent Cloud will provide cloud solutions and services, from IaaS products such as cloud virtual machine, storage, and network solutions, to PaaS products such as database and media solutions. The collaboration also highlights the use of Tencent Cloud Enterprise (TCE), an enterprise-grade private cloud platform leveraging on Tencent Cloud's established product system. TCE provides self-controllable and elastically scalable full-stack service capabilities, and also integrates diverse IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS products, and uniformly deploys data centers, networks, servers, systems, and applications to provide a one-stop solution for enterprises in KSA.

Omar Alrasheed, Chief Corporate Strategy & Digitalization Officer of Mobily, said, "There is a new industry reality that is partnering with hyperscalers has become a strategic imperative for both parties. The question is not anymore whether we will partner or not. It is about which business model and how to start the collaboration. We are glad to announce today that we signed an MOU with one of the world's leading cloud service providers, Tencent Cloud, as we aim to expand our cloud solutions and services. Building on Tencent's years of experience and expertise in various fields. Mobily is confident that our collaboration with Tencent Cloud will add value to KSA's digital transformation."

Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the MENA region, said, "At Tencent Cloud, we are committed to providing high-quality and high-security cloud services to enterprises and businesses around the world. With this in mind, we are looking forward to our collaboration with Mobily, a leading telecommunications services provider in KSA, leveraging each other's expertise to provide high-performance and reliable cloud solutions in the country."

Sure Pay

Mobily Pay has confirmed an agreement with Sure Pay to develop a payment acquiring system for its app. The deal will enable Mobily Pay to become a merchant wallet for their point-of-sale users while supporting strong B2B solutions. The aim is to increase the number of transactions conducted on the app and open up new opportunities for the application.

D11 Gaming

Mobily Gamers has established a partnership with D11 gaming to create Mobily Gamers' gaming and esports platform. Under the revenue sharing agreement D11 will become a gaming hub partner that will provide and manage a customized gaming ecosystem solution for multi-platform gaming which includes casual, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), the Cloud, esports and all related aspects based on the contract.

Thamer Abdulkareem Albutairi, General Manager Digital Services from Mobily said: "We are proud to announce our partnership with D11 Gaming. The field of gaming and esports is rapidly growing and evolving, and we at Mobily have taken the initiative to cater to this segment by collaborating with D11 Gaming to create Mobily Gamers."

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

