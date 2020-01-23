Mobiquity and L2 Execute Technology Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider in next generation advertising technology, today announced a new technology sharing partnership with L2. This partnership is designed to simplify and streamline the creation of programmatic media audience data sets for media buys across connected television/over-the-top streaming media ("CTV/OTT"), mobile, tablet desktop and digital out of home advertising ("OOH").

As media habits are shifting to OTT/CTV and new digital media consumption patterns, advertisers are actively seeking new technology solutions to migrate their audience targeting strategies toward these new channels. By enabling L2's data files with addressable audience data, marketers will be now be able to quickly utilize familiar L2 data sets for targeting within programmatic digital media channels. Mobiquity's proprietary targeting capabilities and Advangelists media buying platform allows that data to scale across all paid media touchpoints.

"We instantly recognized a value in partnering with a single source programmatic provider like Mobiquity, who could quickly convert our data to real-time addressable audiences without having to use third party providers," said Paul Westcott, Senior Vice President of L2.

Once L2 customers make data selections, they can seamlessly transfer their data into Advangelists media buying platform technology without having to work with third party data onboarding or identity resolution companies. The result is an ability to quickly identify and scale an addressable audience segment and push a campaign live within hours.

"This new technology partnership with L2 is a true game changer for marketers seeking to take advantage of real time market trends and ever changing news cycles," said Mobiquity CEO, Dean Julia. "We are excited to be able to partner with an industry leader like L2, who has worked to define the legacy market for over 40 years."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The company maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division. Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the Company also provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

About L2

For over 40 years, L2 has been the country's most trusted source for enhanced voter, consumer and modeled issue data. It's data and technology are used across, the political and public affairs landscapes with nearly 200 members of Congress as current customers along with the biggest names in polling and political advising. It is the source of choice for leading news organizations including CBS and the New York Times, as well as the country's leading universities, including both Princeton and Harvard. L2's national voter file remains the most accurate and frequently updated in the marketplace and contains the largest number of detailed voter file segments for traditional and digital targeting. As a non-partisan provider, L2 can tap powerful solutions including modeled issue data from HaystaqDNA. The HaystaqDNA modeled issue segments give users a detailed view of all voters regardless of party affiliation. L2 also provides party affiliation in all 50 states by modeling party ID for voters in states without party based registration. In addition to voters, L2 maintains a robust 265-million+ adult consumer file. For more, visit L2political.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact us at: press@mobiquitytechnologies.com

SOURCE Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

