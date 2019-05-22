Mobiquity Announces April Revenues

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading technology provider in next generation mobile advertising media space announced today unaudited April revenues of $0.85 million, which represents continued accelerating growth.

The increase was the result of a number of positive factors. First, revenues from advertisers increased 44% from March, well above the 30% monthly average increase that the Company has experienced in the last six months. The acceleration of this revenue stream is now approximately a third of the Company's revenue mix, and is the fastest growing component of the overall revenue mix for Mobiquity today.

"We are pleased to report continued acceleration in our revenue growth," commented Dean Julia, Chief Executive Officer of Mobiquity. "Our April sales were more than half our entire first quarter revenues, demonstrating that our solutions are quickly gaining adoption within our target market. With the benefit of favorable seasonality in advertising spending, we hope to see our business continue to double for the next few quarters. This is a very exciting time for us to be in the market, telling our story and driving new client relationships."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), is a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The company maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division. Our corporate website is (www.mobiquitytechnologies.com). Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the company also provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel. For more information, please contact us at: press@mobiquitytechnologies.com

SOURCE Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mobiquitytechnologies.com

