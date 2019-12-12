Mobiquity Technologies and Source Digital Announce Interactive Shoppable Video Advertising Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider in next generation advertising technology, and Source Digital, a patented interactive video and advanced commerce platform, today announced their partnership to integrate technologies. The confirmed partnership will create a new format of Interactive Shoppable Video Advertisements ("ISVAs") that engages audiences with more content, product or offer information, and allows eCommerce Purchases from shopping carts directly within video ad units. The Source interactive video ad format introduces a CPA (Cost-per-Action) measurement model, disrupting legacy impression-based CPM structures of video advertising.

The exclusive partnership will take advantage of Source Digital's proprietary interactive video capabilities and deploy them via Mobiquity's Advangelists platform in programmatic video marketplaces and with targeted publishing partners.

Digital video advertising grew at a 42% last year according to eMarketer and will continue to see market expansion as 71% of Internet users now log in to an over-the-top (OTT) video service.

"While video is one of the most dominant mediums for communication, unlike search, social media, and all other things that grew up on the Internet, it could not measure true audience engagement in real time until now," said Hank Frecon, CEO and Co-Founder of Source Digital. "By combining Source with Mobiquity, marketers can now deliver interactive shoppable video advertising at scale and quantify audience actions in a way that is far more trustworthy than counting 'likes' or 'favorites'."

Source Digital's platform creates rich interactive consumer data profiles that help advertisers deliver high-quality in-video personalized experiences designed to reward the viewer. Mobiquity's 'device graph targeting' allows advertisers to deliver targeted video ads by building audience categories from a larger set of interest-based web signals than just contextual video attributes. The ISVAs media placement is then purchased programmatically using Mobiquity's Advangelists platform. The result enables a typically linear model video ad to become interactive and highly measurable marketing that can prove ROAS (Return on Ad Spend).

The partnership was built upon a pilot project between the two companies announced last month that focused on building ISVAs specifically for regional car dealerships and targeted in-market auto purchase intenders. While watching a standard in-stream video ad on mobile, desktop or OTT-enabled devices, a user engages directly within the ad to see more information about offers or products and is provided with options to redeem incentives or add to a shopping cart.

"We believe marketers seeking to leverage the pervasiveness of video ads across the web in 2020 will be looking for better opportunities to tell their brand stories and engage audiences," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity. "We were very impressed with the Source interactive video capabilities demonstrated in our first partner project, and are excited to be the exclusive programmatic outlet for Source Digital's ISVAs, bringing this new video unit to market first."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a mobile first, next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

About Source Digital

Source Digital is an immersive commerce and advanced advertising platform, designed for the video content creator, brands, and product companies to monetize viewers through real-time engagement of anything in the video. Completely agnostic to any device or screen, Source Digital allows the acquisition of anything in the video through clicking, talking, touching, and listening. www.sourcedigital.net

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

