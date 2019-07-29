Mobiquity Technologies Generates 56% Sales Increase in Second Quarter

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading technology provider in next generation mobile advertising media space announced today unaudited second quarter revenues of $2.5 million, representing accelerated, continued growth of over 56% when compared to $1.6 million in revenues generated in the first quarter of 2019.

The company continues to recognize growth from the integration of Advangelists into its sales platform. With the recent acquisition of the remaining 52% ownership stake of Advangelists from a third party, Mobiquity is now the sole owner, and this has enabled the acceleration of a series of sales, technology and administration initiatives. The company also benefits from having an expanded sales team for an entire quarter. The company added several highly experienced sales executives, which serves as a catalyst for new client acquisition during the second quarter.

"We are very pleased to report on our continued acceleration in growth," comments Dean Julia, Chief Executive Officer of Mobiquity. "We believe we are entering the strongest seasonal spending period of the year as the advertising industry gears up for back to school and the holiday shopping season. Our product portfolio provides our clients a comprehensive solution that we believe is unmatched for our price points."

"With the seasonal spending ramp, a highly motivated sales team, and our product offering, we continue to believe we will sustain our revenue trajectory through the end of 2019," concluded Mr. Julia.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), is a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The company maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division. Our corporate website is (www.mobiquitytechnologies.com). Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the company also provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact us at: press@mobiquitytechnologies.com

SOURCE Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

