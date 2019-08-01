Mobiquity Technologies Partners with PeerLogix to Expand Capabilities in OTT, Streaming Video and Connected TV

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading technology provider in next-generation programmatic advertising today announced they have partnered with PeerLogix, Inc. (OTCQB:LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top ("OTT") engagement data. The partnership will provide Mobiquity's Advangelists platform with OTT viewership data expanding Mobiquity's competitiveness in OTT advertising, including connected-TV. As PeerLogix is the leader in historical viewership data - with a footprint of over 50,000 premium television shows and movies from approximately 180 million households – Mobiquity's platform is now supported by the most robust source of OTT viewership data available in the digital advertising industry.

Mobiquity's Advangelists media buying platform is built for efficiency, providing advertisers with everything needed for a fully integrated digital advertising platform where intermediaries and other common sources of wasted spend are eliminated. Included are a DSP, SSP, supply sources, audience data, artificial intelligence, granular location data and ad fraud detection along with many other valuable features. To that end, the inclusion of PeerLogix's capabilities furthers this with streaming television and movie audiences that will provide clients of Mobiquity with advanced OTT targeting and measurement capabilities, creating an end-to-end solution for reaching and measuring streaming audiences on all devices.

"We have been winning new business with our strategy of offering a fully integrated solution to digital advertising – with that in mind, we are very excited to include advanced OTT and television advertising and reporting capabilities to the platform as OTT and video are some of the most highly requested features we hear about from our clients," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "As we continue to grow our client roster, having solutions around OTT will help us further increase revenues and increase the percentage of total advertising budgets that our clients spend through the Mobiquity platform. Television audiences are increasingly shifting to digital platforms, and the new capabilities afforded to us from this partnership with PeerLogix provide us a competitive advantage in the OTT and connected-TV space."

"We have seen large increases in demand for OTT viewership data and video supply during the last calendar year. This is a direct result of conventional television's accelerating loss of cable subscribers from cord-cutting. By leveraging our OTT viewership data, our partners are reassembling these fragmenting TV audiences by offering a unified advertising solution for all viewership across web, mobile, and video platforms." said Ray Colwell, CEO of PeerLogix. "We are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking company like Mobiquity, whose long-term strategy to television advertising focuses on programmatic and digital audiences."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), is a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The company maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division. Our corporate website is www.mobiquitytechnologies.com). Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the company also provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix, Inc. (OTCQB: LOGX) is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

For inquiries regarding Mobiquity Technologies please contact: Press@mobiquitytechnologies.com

For inquiries regarding PeerLogix please contact: info@peerlogix.com

