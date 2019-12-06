Mobiquity Technologies Releases Black Friday Retail Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider in next generation advertising technology, released its' first annual Black Friday report highlighting foot traffic to some of the largest retail locations across America.

Of note, mall foot traffic was up 91% above an average weekend across the country. Inclement weather across much of the country appears to have kept many people at home on Black Friday, but Southern, Mid-Atlantic and New England states enjoyed nice weather and saw the largest increases in shopping mall foot traffic. "Published retail sales figures suggest a decline of in-store Black Friday shopping, but our data suggests the mall is still a destination for families and Santa visits, even if they may not be going there to shop," said Paul Bauersfeld, CTO of Mobiquity Technologies. "Our data is confirming the transition many malls are making to family entertainment centers."

Target stores were also among the highest performing brick-and-mortar shopping locations on Black Friday, with an 84% lift over the average Saturday foot traffic, and 155% over a normal Friday. Walmart had higher volumes due to a larger number of stores nationwide but saw a more modest 42% boost in traffic.

Lingerie was the biggest retail category standout this past weekend, with foot traffic to stores nearly twice the growth of other popular gifting categories such as jewelry and apparel. Toys, children's apparel and camping/outdoor retail outlets also saw significant gains as would be expected from historically popular holiday gift categories.

Mobiquity's analysis highlights a significant increase in baseline Friday traffic levels, but only modest increases over baseline Saturdays, suggesting Black Friday looked more like a slightly above average Saturday than the door busting retail stampede observed in years' past.

Mobiquity measures in-store foot traffic post advertising campaign exposure, to better provide marketers with an understanding of how their advertising investments perform. "We've been increasingly tasked to look at the emerging retailer 'BOPIS' trend: Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store," continued Paul. "Our data not only helps advertisers understand the real-world nature of digital audiences but also helps enable brick-and-mortar retailers measure their success in bridging online sales channels."

To see excerpts of the report and the top 25 retail categories by store traffic visit:

www.mobiquitytechnologies.com/blackfriday2019

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The company maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division. Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the Company also provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact us at: press@mobiquitytechnologies.com

SOURCE Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.