Mobius Imaging Receives 510(k) Clearance for Airo® CT Pediatric Applications

"There is an unmet need in being able to provide safe and reliable CT imaging for pediatric patients during various clinical procedures," explained Gene Gregerson CEO of Mobius Imaging. "CT systems must be designed and validated for safety and efficacy using different protocols than would be appropriate for adult patients. We are delighted to now be able to offer the benefits of Airo Mobile CT imaging to clinicians and their pediatric patients."

About Mobius Imaging

Mobius Imaging develops, designs and manufactures advanced imaging technologies that fit seamlessly into existing medical workflows. The company's approach to technology – Intelligent Imaging – is designed to give healthcare practitioners the crisp, clear images they want, whenever and wherever they want them, without adding time or complexity to the procedure. From the OR to the ER to clinical settings of all kinds, Intelligent Imaging expands possibilities. Founded in 2008, the company now has over 130 Airo installations in 23 countries since 2014. Mobius Imaging is a registered trademark of Mobius Imaging, LLC.

Contact:

Alan Weinberg

Director of Marketing

aweinberg@mobiusimaging.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobius-imaging-receives-510k-clearance-for-airo-ct-pediatric-applications-300637079.html

SOURCE Mobius Imaging, LLC