Mobius Materials Launches New E-Auction Marketplace to Help Manufacturers Turn Excess Inventory Into Working Capital

The trusted spot marketplace for electronic components introduces a faster, more transparent way for OEMs and contract manufacturers to sell surplus inventory at stronger market-driven values.

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobius Materials , the trusted spot marketplace for electronic components, today announced the launch of its new Mobius E-Auction Marketplace , a two week transparent auction designed to sell parts faster and drive greater competition between buyers.

Sellers receive competitive bids on surplus electronic components, then evaluate offers with clear market context, and take action within two weeks or less. By introducing real price discovery and faster decision-making into the secondary market, Mobius is addressing one of manufacturing's most persistent challenges: idle inventory that ties up capital and creates waste.

"Manufacturers are operating in an environment of constant volatility," said Margaret Upshur, Founder and CEO of Mobius Materials. "Production plans change, demand shifts, and inventory strategies evolve. The E-Auction Marketplace is built to speed up and increase the returns manufacturers can generate from excess inventory by driving up competition between buyers."

A New Standard for Secondary Market Liquidity

Historically, manufacturers have had limited options for reselling surplus electronic components. Traditional broker-driven channels are often opaque, slow, and difficult to justify internally. Fixed-price listings can take months to clear and provide little feedback on true market value.

The Mobius E-Auction Marketplace introduces a more transparent and efficient model:

Sellers list excess electronic components and receive bids directly from qualified buyers

Market-backed pricing visuals help sellers understand whether offers are fair and competitive

Clear timelines and simple actions allow sellers to accept or negotiate offers quickly

Aggregated views of total bid value make it easier to evaluate outcomes at the lot level

This approach helps supply chain, procurement, and finance teams make faster, more confident decisions while reducing reliance on risky gray-market alternatives.

Proven Demand, Now Matched With Faster Execution

The launch builds on strong marketplace momentum. Mobius typically supports more than 400 active listings daily, with over 4,000 listings posted over the past year. More than $30 million in inventory has been listed on the platform across hundreds of enterprise manufacturing users so far, connecting sellers to a global network of more than 2 million buyers across its sales channels.

"The demand is already there," Upshur added. "What sellers need is a better way to translate that demand into outcomes. Our auctions give them pricing clarity, speed, and control."

Designed for Trust and Compliance

Mobius works exclusively with vetted OEMs and contract manufacturers, and every order is physically inspected and authenticated at Mobius hubs. This ensures higher quality standards, improved traceability, and a safer environment for both buyers and sellers.

By bringing transparency and structure to the secondary market, Mobius helps manufacturers reduce waste, free up working capital, and keep usable electronic components in circulation.

The Mobius E-Auction Marketplace is live today and available to sellers globally. Learn more here .

Manufacturers interested in listing excess inventory or learning more can visit www.mobiusmaterials.com/sell-excess-inventory .

About Mobius Materials

Mobius Materials is the trusted spot marketplace for electronic components, enabling manufacturers to buy and sell inventory quickly, safely, and at market prices. Built for OEMs and contract manufacturers, Mobius brings liquidity, quality control, and price transparency to the secondary market through rigorous inspection, vetted participants, and data-driven pricing.

Founded in 2021 and based in Virginia with global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Mobius is on a mission to reduce waste, unlock working capital, and improve supply chain resiliency across the electronics industry.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobius Materials