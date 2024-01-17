Mobius Mobility's iBOT® Personal Mobility Device Now Covered Under Medicare

The iBOT® Achieves Major Milestone: Device Now More Accessible & Affordable with Medicare Coverage

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mobius Mobility announced the launch of Medicare coverage for the innovative iBOT® PMD, a multi-modal power wheelchair in which users can traverse a wide variety of terrain and add on the ability to climb stairs and operate at eye-level. 

Now, eligible users with Medicare insurance can purchase an iBOT® PMD with reimbursement support. The company can now begin to process Medicare insurance claims for iBOT® PMDs.

The iBOT® Personal Mobility Device by Mobius Mobility: with six modes to meet different occasions, in an iBOT® a user can climb curbs and stairs, balance on two wheels, and travel through rough terrain like sand and snow to provide a truly unique experience in mobility.
"Team iBOT® could not be more excited!" Lucas Merrow, Mobius Mobility CEO said. "Our mission is to deliver the increased mobility and independence that the iBOT® PMD provides to anyone who needs it. And affordability is foundational to this effort. With Medicare coverage, iBOT® users who are Medicare beneficiaries can finally receive the financial assistance they deserve."

Accessibility and affordability challenges are among the biggest barriers that wheelchair users face, says Jill Kolczynski, Director of Reimbursement and Product Management for Mobius Mobility. 

"We are excited to add Medicare to the funding resources available to iBOT® users. This has been a long time coming and is a big leap in the right direction," Kolczynski said.

The iBOT® PMD is a multi-modal mobility device that gets users from point A to point B with new levels of independence. The iBOT® breaks through the barriers that people with disabilities face all too often – and now, it is more financially accessible. The iBOT® allows someone with a disability to reach for a high cabinet, look people in the eye, climb curbs and stairs, go to the beach or on a hike – to overcome the obstacles that can get in the way of everyday life.

The iBOT® PMD has six different operating modes, with each providing a different mobility function. For example, in 4-Wheel Mode the iBOT® engages all four of its large drive wheels while automatically keeping the seat, and with it the user, level while going up and down slopes. This opens up all sorts of varied terrain, so an iBOT® user can go way beyond typical backyard exploration.  

Individuals may be successful in obtaining additional financial support through vocational rehab or worker's compensation. Mobius Mobility also partners with non-profits and credit unions that support the iBOT® through donations and financing. Mobius Mobility has funding specialists on staff ready to assist users with insurance and other funding questions.

If you are interested in more information or to schedule an interview with Mobius Mobility's CEO, contact Mobius Mobility by emailing [email protected], or calling 833-346-4268, extension 1009. Visit www.mobiusmobility.com.

Mobius Mobility delivers the iBOT® PMD to provide people with disabilities greater access to the world around them. Since 2019, Mobius Mobility has manufactured the iBOT® PMD in Manchester, New Hampshire USA. The iBOT® PMD has been cleared by the FDA for sale in the USA, and is CE marked for availability in Europe via our distribution partner 2KERR, with expansion to other international regions underway.

