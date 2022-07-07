Mobius Therapeutics™ To Host Livestream Discussion on July 11th

" Mitosol® customers approach intraoperative use of antimetabolites from very different, yet closely allied positions," said Ed Timm, CEO of Mobius Therapeutics. "While their needs are distinct, resolution is found with the use of Mitosol® ."

Mitosol® is the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. With room temperature storage and shelf life of up to 24 months, Mitosol® offers unique flexibility to providers, as its "shelf-ready" status permits on demand utility.

"Dr. Sheybani and Lori are renowned experts in their fields, offering impactful, real-world voices," continued Timm. "Having earned their advocacy and endorsement is a privilege. They tell us that Mitosol®, delivers value at every level: to the patient, the provider, and the American healthcare system."

About Mobius Therapeutics, LLC:

Mobius Therapeutics is a commercial stage venture focused on sterile perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Mitosol® (mitomycin for solution) 0.2 mg/vial, Kit for Ophthalmic Use, is the only formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. Mobius maintains additional perioperative formulations in commercialization, as well as an active product pipeline. Please see full prescribing information at https://mitosol.com/mitosol-package-insert/.

