Moblize CEO, Amit Mehta, Joins Ranks Of Unstoppable Leaders As EY Announces 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Finalists

"This is without a doubt a tribute to our entire Moblize team and gracious clients, whose tenacity and support make it all possible," said Amit Mehta. "Moblize went from just a vision and $3 a few short years ago, to becoming an innovative digital platform that is disrupting the E&P market."

Moblize introduced the Oil and Gas industry's first platform "ProMPT" that integrates third party equipment, services, and a wide range of software products into a central hub, while ensuring high quality data and real-time analytics. The platform offers a full suite of solutions geared towards simplifying daily operations, amplifying insights, and empowering complex teams to make quicker and more informed decisions - ultimately increasing an organization's cost efficiency and profitability.

For more information about Moblize, visit http://www.moblize.com.

Entrepreneur of the Year®

