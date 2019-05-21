Moblize CEO, Amit Mehta, Joins Ranks Of Unstoppable Leaders As EY Announces 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Finalists
May 21, 2019, 11:00 ET
HOUSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announced that CEO Amit Mehta of Moblize is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Gulf Coast Area. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Amit Mehta was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 21, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis Houston.
"This is without a doubt a tribute to our entire Moblize team and gracious clients, whose tenacity and support make it all possible," said Amit Mehta. "Moblize went from just a vision and $3 a few short years ago, to becoming an innovative digital platform that is disrupting the E&P market."
Moblize introduced the Oil and Gas industry's first platform "ProMPT" that integrates third party equipment, services, and a wide range of software products into a central hub, while ensuring high quality data and real-time analytics. The platform offers a full suite of solutions geared towards simplifying daily operations, amplifying insights, and empowering complex teams to make quicker and more informed decisions - ultimately increasing an organization's cost efficiency and profitability.
For more information about Moblize, visit http://www.moblize.com.
About Entrepreneur of the Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy
SOURCE Moblize
