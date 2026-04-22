Mobly Launches First AI-Native Platform That Turns Field & Event Marketing into a Real-Time Revenue Engine

New platform gives B2B teams the system to run in-person like digital, with full visibility from event selection through pipeline impact

LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobly today announced the launch of the first AI-native platform built to run the complete lifecycle of field and event marketing. The platform enables B2B revenue teams to find the right events, plan and execute high-performing activations, and convert in-person engagement into pipeline with speed and precision. Now field and event marketers have one connected system to drive measurable outcomes.

For B2B revenue teams, in-person is still the last blind spot. Digital delivers real-time data and clear attribution, while events rely on manual processes, delayed follow-up, and incomplete reporting. The impact is measurable. The average company takes 11 days to send a first follow-up after an event. Reporting is fragmented. Budget decisions repeat without clear performance insight.

Mobly replaces this fragmented, manual process with a single system of record for in-person revenue, bringing real-time visibility, structured data, and automated execution to every in-person customer and prospect interaction.

"We believe human connection is the most powerful signal in business and we're building the system to capture and scale it," said Zach Barney, co-founder and CEO of Mobly. "In-person has always been where the highest-value conversations happen, but it has never had the systems to support it and drive measurable pipeline. Now Mobly brings the same level of visibility and accountability to in-person that teams expect from digital."

Mobly's New End-to-End In-Person Revenue Engine

The platform includes five integrated products that map to how field and event teams actually operate:

Scout helps teams evaluate which events are worth attending before they commit budget. It provides visibility into who is likely to be there, including industries, target personas, and overall fit with your ideal customer profile. Scout also surfaces practical planning inputs like estimated booth costs and attendee pass pricing, helping teams make more informed, data-aware decisions about where to invest.





helps teams evaluate which events are worth attending before they commit budget. It provides visibility into who is likely to be there, including industries, target personas, and overall fit with your ideal customer profile. Scout also surfaces practical planning inputs like estimated booth costs and attendee pass pricing, helping teams make more informed, data-aware decisions about where to invest. Host runs and manages every activation in one place, from booths to private dinners. It handles registration, check-in, and attendance tracking, and connects directly to CRM, ensuring full attribution across every touchpoint.





runs and manages every activation in one place, from booths to private dinners. It handles registration, check-in, and attendance tracking, and connects directly to CRM, ensuring full attribution across every touchpoint. Universal Lead Capture enriches, and routes of every in-person interaction in real time. It merges duplicate scans into a single profile, giving sales and marketing a complete view of buyer intent across an event.





enriches, and routes of every in-person interaction in real time. It merges duplicate scans into a single profile, giving sales and marketing a complete view of buyer intent across an event. Pulse automates personalized follow-up generated from real interaction data and sends it within hours, not days. It routes each lead to the right owner and builds accountability directly into the workflow.





automates personalized follow-up generated from real interaction data and sends it within hours, not days. It routes each lead to the right owner and builds accountability directly into the workflow. Insights brings structure and accountability to post-event follow-up. It measures performance against the goals set for each event, giving teams a clear view into lead quality, rep performance, and speed to lead. By showing how quickly teams engage prospects and how consistently follow-up happens, Insights helps revenue teams identify what's working and where execution needs to improve for the next event.

Mobly establishes a new operating model for field and event marketing. Every interaction is captured, every action is automated, and every outcome is measured. Teams that adopt early will move faster, follow up sooner, and make better investment decisions with clear visibility into pipeline impact.

About Mobly

Mobly is the in-person revenue platform for B2B go-to-market teams. Its AI-native platform spans the full field and event marketing lifecycle, from event selection through post-event ROI, enabling in-person revenue to move through the pipeline with speed and precision. Mobly customers include Adobe, Ramp, and hundreds of companies across SaaS, finance, and HR. Learn more at www.getmobly.com.

SOURCE Mobly