Mobly Secures $4.3M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Event Marketing Technology

Funding round led by Jump Capital with strong participation from Eniac Ventures, Peterson Ventures, and existing investors.

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobly, Inc., an emerging leader in event marketing technology, announced today the successful closing of its $4.3 million seed round. The oversubscribed round was co-led by Jump Capital and Eniac Ventures with participation from Peterson Ventures, which also led Mobly's pre-seed round. Additional support came from existing investors Tenzing.VC, Peak Ventures, and notable angel investors, including Jeron Paul and Francis Santora.

This funding milestone accelerates Mobly's mission to become the premier platform for brands seeking to maximize the impact of their event marketing efforts through smarter lead capture, data-driven engagement, and streamlined workflows.

Founded in 2023 by Zach Barney and Kris Jenkins, Mobly's cutting-edge technology platform has redefined the event marketing space by reducing the industry's average "Speed to Lead" from 11 days to just a few minutes. Its platform empowers marketing and sales teams to create, manage, and analyze event-driven campaigns at scale, driving measurable results. Mobly's automated CRM enrichment and engagement tools enhance lead quality and conversion rates, delivering significant value to its rapidly growing customer base of brands.

2024 saw Mobly achieve remarkable growth, with a 5x increase in revenue and a 4x increase in user growth. The company's momentum underscores the rising demand for innovative event marketing solutions across all sectors.

"Securing such robust support from both new and existing investors is a testament to Mobly's unique approach and vision for the future of event marketing," said Zach Barney, Co-Founder and CEO of Mobly, Inc. "With this funding, we're excited to accelerate our efforts in helping brands reach audiences in meaningful, measurable ways while leading the next generation of event marketing. With faster speed-to-lead and higher-quality data, our platform is already driving impressive results for our users – and this is just the beginning."

Jump Capital's investment reflects confidence in Mobly's disruptive potential. "Event marketing has been underserved by digital transformation, and Mobly's innovative, scalable solutions are uniquely positioned to lead this space," said Saaya Nath Pal, Partner at Jump Capital. "We're excited to support Mobly as it redefines how brands engage, capture, and convert leads in real-time."

"When we first met Zach and Kris, it was immediately apparent they weren't just building another point solution – they were reimagining a revenue engine from the ground up. Their approach represents the first truly modern take on events marketing," said Kristin McDonald, Principal at Eniac Ventures. "Innovation within event marketing has lagged far behind the overall RevOps space, despite commanding significant budgets and offering clear ROI. Mobly brings the power of automation and AI native tools to event marketing for the first time."

The new capital will fuel product development, enhance Mobly's platform with new features, and integrations, and expand marketing and strategic partnerships to further its market reach.

About Mobly, Inc.

Mobly, Inc. is an innovative event marketing technology company that provides brands with powerful tools to create, execute, and analyze impactful events at scale. By harnessing data-driven insights, Mobly helps brands forge stronger connections with their audiences, enhancing engagement and ROI for event-based campaigns. To learn more about Mobly, visit https://www.getmobly.com/ .

