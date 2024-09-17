Mobmio launches new mobile performance platform amidst 15% growth in global mobile sales

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Apps Growth Platform, Mobmio, that recently moved its headquarters to Dubai, launches an all-new platform with significant enhancements in tracking and displaying its results. At the core of Mobmio's new platform is its ability to issue direct MMP (Mobile Measurement Partner) links, which reduces traffic loss and eliminates unnecessary redirects while automating work with CAPs. This approach makes using Mobmio's platform much more transparent and profitable for a brand than purchasing mobile traffic from disparate sources.

According to Mobmio's study, the number of mobile purchases grew by more than 15% globally in the first half of 2024. Brands are rapidly adapting to the trend and looking to maximize their mobile sales but facing significant challenges on the way.

Their managers have to study statistics from multiple sources - ad networks and trackers. They manually bring all of the disparate pieces of data together in order to get a clearer tracking picture. And even after all efforts, it is often impossible to achieve 100% accuracy of stats, because these services and platforms provide already processed, secondary data, and may miss some of the indicators.

Responding to both growth of mobile sales and these challenges, Mobmio invested more than $500,000 in 2024 in the launch of a new platform. It automatically collects raw data from the most efficient trackers, eliminating any inaccuracies in processing and increasing the efficiency of the platform's team.

Advanced tracking and analytics

New platform eliminates the need for endless spreadsheets and disparate data sources. With a streamlined tracking process, it offers real-time insights and actionable analytics through a single, intuitive interface. By leveraging raw data and automation, Mobmio makes tracking mobile marketing efforts simpler and more effective than ever.

Superior transparency and accuracy

Mobmio prioritizes transparency and accuracy to help brands make informed marketing decisions. The platform provides the most reliable and precise insights by integrating data from top mobile trackers such as Appsflyer initially, with Adjust, Impact, Branch, and Custom to follow. This integration ensures businesses can optimize their campaigns with confidence and precision. The new platform will rely on raw data, automation and access to stats through a "single window".

