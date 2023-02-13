Mobolaji Odelowo, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobolaji Odelowo, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Provider for his contributions to Interventional Radiology and Vascular Surgery.

Mobolaji Odelowo, MD

Dr. Odelowo earned his Medical Degree from the University of Ilorin in Nigeria. He completed an Internship and Residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Howard University Hospital, where he also served as the Chief Resident. The doctor completed a Fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania. He is board-certified in Vascular Radiology, Interventional Radiology, and Diagnostic Radiology, and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Radiology (DABR), a physician-led organization that oversees the certification of specialists in all branches of Radiology.

The doctor is the Founder and Vascular Specialist at Endovascular and Interventional Associates, located in Conroe, TX. He opened the practice in 2008 and has worked in the field for more than 17 years. According to Dr. Odelowo, he and his team at Endovascular and Interventional Associates perform a wide range of minimally invasive procedures and non-vascular treatments. He notes that the cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures that they perform help reduce side effects, speed recovery, and lessen complications for their patient.

The doctor said that patients come to him to treat conditions such as edema, ankles discoloration, varicose veins, and peripheral vascular disease and for treatments of vertebral compression fractures, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and liver cancer. The practice is located at 600 Conroe Medical Dr. Suite 102 in Conroe, TX.

Dr. Odelowo's noted that his greatest inspiration is his father, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon who inspired him to go into the medical field as an Interventional Radiologist and Vascular Surgeon. Dr. Odelowo has received the Patient's Choice Award in 2018 and is also a Pastor at his church, The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

