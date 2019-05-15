MobSquad Adds Harvard Business School Professor William R. Kerr to its Board

Professor Kerr is the co-director of Harvard's "Managing the Future of Work" initiative and author of "The Gift of Global Talent: How Migration Shapes Business, Economy & Society"

CALGARY, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - MobSquad, an innovative Canadian company that solves the technology talent shortage faced by US-based start-ups and scale-ups, today announced that it has added Harvard Business School Professor William R. Kerr to its Board of Directors.

Professor Kerr is the co-director of Harvard's Managing the Future of Work initiative, which considers the unprecedented set of challenges and opportunities driven by rapid technological revolutions, shifting global product and labor markets, aging workforces, and growing skills gaps. The initiative produces leading research on these themes and disseminates it to broader audiences through platforms like the MFW podcast series.

Professor Kerr's recent book, The Gift of Global Talent: How Migration Shapes Business, Economy & Society explores the global race for talent and how countries and businesses compete for highly skilled migrants. Professor Kerr is also the faculty chair of the Launching New Ventures program for HBS Executive Education, is a recipient of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation's Prize Medal for Distinguished Research in Entrepreneurship and is a recipient of Harvard's Distinction in Teaching award.

"Bill's intellectual leadership in the areas of talent attraction, talent migration, and the future of work will certainly add to our aptitude in these fields," said MobSquad Founder & CEO, Irfhan Rawji. "We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions in creating and providing further enhanced solutions to our clients' talent challenges."

"MobSquad's business model of migrating highly-trained technical talent with issues obtaining or retaining US work visas to Canada is very compelling and creates a material competitive advantage in winning the global war for talent," said William Kerr. "I am impressed by the company and their team and I look forward to contributing to their growth and future success."

Professor Kerr joins Relay Ventures Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Kevin Talbot, and MobSquad Founder & CEO, Irfhan Rawji, on the MobSquad Board. In addition to its Board of Directors, MobSquad has a Board of Advisors that includes Stephanie Hannon, Chief Technology Officer of Hillary Clinton's 2016 Presidential campaign and current Chief Product Officer at Strava; Charles Mah, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Silicon Valley software giant Workday; Don Bell, co-founder of Calgary-based airline WestJet; and Prita Uppal, founder & CEO of Silicon Valley start-up Ad Candy.

MobSquad solves the significant and growing technology talent shortage faced by US-based start-ups and scale-ups by enabling its clients to quickly have a turnkey "virtual" Canadian subsidiary. MobSquad ensures software engineers with US work visa challenges remain working with their current company, but remotely from Canada. This is accomplished via MobSquad's unique partnership with the Canadian Government, enabling work visas to be issued for software engineers and their respective families within four weeks, and Canadian permanent residency within six months. Additionally, MobSquad has unfettered access to top-tier global talent which it relocates to Canada and pairs with clients on an exclusive, long-term basis, helping technology firms not only retain their existing world-class talent base, but grow it substantially. MobSquad manages the ongoing administrative processes of having talent in Canada including legal, tax, human resources, real estate, benefits administration, and accounting. For more information, visit https://www.mobsquad.io/.

