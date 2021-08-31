Mobvista Announces 2021 Interim Results. Mobvista subsidiary, Mintegral, revenue increases by 40.6% to $224.7 million

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista (stock code: 01860.HK) announces record high revenue reaching a total of US$307.8 million, a 15.3% year-on-year increase. In addition, the interim results announcement reveals that programmatic advertising subsidiary, Mintegral, continues to be the company's core growth engine. In the first half of 2021, the Mintegral's revenue reached US$224.7 million, 40.6% higher compared with the same period of 2020 and accounting for 73.0% of Mobvista's total revenue in the first half of 2021.

The interim results announcement also shows that the numbers of traffic publishers accessing Mintegral's programmatic advertising platform grew dramatically: 417 new traffic publishers joined the platform for a 8.22% increase compared with that of the end of 2020. At the end of the reporting period, Mintegral cooperated with 5,226 traffic publishers.

Earlier this year, Mobvista announced the proposed acquisition of Reyun, China's leading 3rd party mobile measurement and MarTech company. The acquisition was valued at around 1.5 billion RMB (including cash and consideration shares). Reyun's mobile analytics footprint in China strategically helps Mobvista increase the value it brings to global clients and improve the effectiveness of global clients' marketing in China. Reyun provides data monitoring, campaign management services and analyzes data from more than 700 million active devices each month. The integration of Reyun's services into Mobvista's ecosystem will greatly enhance the commercialization capabilities of Mobvista's cloud products and signifies Mobvista's full-stack MarTech solution, which includes mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization.

In addition to this, Mobvista has paid significant attention to heightened data security and privacy practices. Mobvista has successfully conducted and passed GDPR audits and COPPA certifications across its business sectors since 2018. In August 2021, Mobvista also passed the SOC2 Type 2 audit performed by KPMG, the world's most authoritative and professional report on data security and privacy. This news follows Mobvista's recent SOC2 Type 1 review which was completed in the third quarter of 2020.

The first half of 2021 also saw Apple officially release iOS 14.5. Internal data shows 46.5% of iOS system devices unable to track IDFA, an increase of 18.18% of devices that could not track prior to its release. Mobvista and in particular, Mintegral, was largely unaffected by IDFA deprecation thanks to algorithms unreliant on IDFA-dependent long-term user interest portraits. Instead, Mobvista focuses on the estimation and modeling of users' instantaneous interests obtained based on contextual information and adds dynamic creative optimization (DCO) factors to the algorithm.

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has over 800 employees with offices in 18 cities across the world.

