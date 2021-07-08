Mobvista announces Mintegral Q2 revenue surges to $127.7million, up 53.1% YoY

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista's subsidiary, Mintegral, has recorded an unaudited revenue of $127.7 million in Q2 2021, an increase of 53.1% compared to Q2 2020 ($83.4 million), and an increase of 32.4% compared to Q1 2021 ($96.5 million).

Mintegral, Mobvista's programmatic and interactive ad platform also retained 86% of advertisers and new advertisers grew by 28.1% compared to Q1 2021. In addition to this, the publisher retention rate was 92.9% and new publishers grew by 16.8%. There was also an increase of 15.3% in publisher apps utilizing the Mintegral platform.

Historical quarterly revenue of Mobvista's Mintegral platform from 2019 to 2021:

(Unit: US$ thousand) FY2021 FY2020 FY2019 Q1 96,464 76,393 27,587 Q2 127,735 83,396 28,554 Q3 N/A 92,571 39,333 Q4 N/A 53,457 53,401

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Mintegral, a subsidiary of Mobvista, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Mobvista on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such data.

In recent months, Mobvista has placed significant emphasis on data security and user privacy by conducting extensive 3rd party technology audits and compliance certifications. These include WhiteSource's SDK security audit, privacy certifications from ePrivacy and ISO27001 security management and compliance under IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement SDK program. Additionally, Mobvista also passed the SOC2 audit and received the SOC2 Type1 report.

For more information on Mobvista and Mintegral's certifications and accreditations, please visit: mintegral.com/en/blog/mintegral-2020-review-data-privacy-security

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has over 900 employees with offices in 21 cities across the world.

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at mintegral.com .



SOURCE Mobvista