Mobvista Earns Privacy Certification from ePrivacy

GUANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista , a technology platform providing SaaS products and services, today announced a privacy accreditation from ePrivacy, a company offering seals for the certifications for digital products. Specifically, Mobvista sub-brands, Nativex and Mintegral earned the ePrivacyseal EU, which attests to a product's compliance with the requirements imposed by EU data protection legislation, in accordance with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This news further demonstrates Mobvista groups continued commitment to providing compliant and trusted online solutions.

"Data security and privacy has become the top priority for enterprise development. Through ePrivacy, Mobvista is providing our customers with important technical and legal standards from the EU General Data Protection Regulation. Ultimately, this helps us enhance our offerings and provides further peace of mind to our clients," said Clement Cao, CEO & Co-founder at Mobvista. "We want to encourage the broader digital advertising industry to leverage certification and verification partners to help deliver the best tools for marketers."

ePrivacy is a data protection specialist for the digital products and mobile sectors, ePrivacy provides sector-specific consulting services, and offers various seals for the certification of your products. As data protection experts, ePrivacy applies all important technical and legal standards from the EU General Data Protection Regulation to the iab Europe OBA Framework. The company conducted a comprehensive assessment of Mobvista, and found that it meets the provisions of the ePrivacyseal criteria catalog, which is based on European data protection legislation. After an extensive technical and legal review, Mobvista and its owned brands, Nativex and Mintegral, have been awarded seals.

"With ePrivacy we are having a strong international focus and a global leadership on data protection seals conducting the ePrivacyseal certifications. We support our customers to show that their data services are fully compliant with the very strict data protection laws, especially the GDPR in Europe." said Prof. Dr. Christoph Bauer, Founder & CEO of ePrivacy.

As brands and advertisers continue to expect more in the way of transparency and privacy, it is critical that solution providers take the steps needed to showcase they are meeting current and future requirements.

Mobvista continues to make third-party certifications a priority and has successfully achieved accreditations and certifications from leading third-parties, including ISO/IEC 27001 and an AICPA SOC 2 Type 1 Audit; among others.

For more information on Mobvista's certifications and accreditations, please visit: https://www.mobvista.com/en/

About Mobvista Inc.

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has over 800 employees with offices in 18 cities across the world. Learn more at mobvista.com

SOURCE Mobvista