Mobvista has Entered into an Agreement to Acquire Reyun, China's Leading Mobile Measurement and MarTech Company

"At Mobvista, we're always looking for new ways to excel global business growth by unlocking access to China and the rest of the world digitally and efficiently," said Clement Cao, CEO & Co-founder at Mobvista. "We're excited by the potential Reyun's SaaS products present, having a mature business model and a high degree of commercialization. Mobvista's acquisition and integration of Reyun and its products will greatly enrich our product matrix in the MarTech industry chain to strategically strengthen our foothold on the competitive Chinese market."

The Mobvista ecosystem provides a number of integrated cloud-based platforms to scale global business growth and has unlocked access to billions of overseas users for its clients since Mobvista's founding in 2013. Fusing the power of Mobvista and Reyun's SaaS services is a transaction that will fully cover the developers core demand scenarios of the digital industry value chain. Together, their robust global localization capabilities will integrate and develop multiple product lines to increase overseas users and revenue for today's mobile application developers.

Reyun provides data monitoring, campaign management services and analyzes data from more than 700 million active devices each month. With its thriving sales team's rich experience in SaaS product marketing and a complete after-sales service mechanism, the integration of Reyun's services into Mobvista's ecosystem will greatly enhance the commercialization capabilities of Mobvista's cloud products.

"Reyun's mission is to 'simplify marketing' by providing the data and technology developers need to grow and thrive. The acquisition enables us to build more comprehensive, data-fueled solutions that meet customers' needs across their entire value chain and product life cycle. Together we will create more value and accelerate growth for our customers," said Tony Bai, CEO of Reyun.

Reyun services wide-ranging companies including mobile games, social networking, finance, e-commerce, education, live broadcasting, life services, utility and mobile network operators. Mobvista's acquisition will include Reyun's full suite of products and solutions for mobile advertisers, which include Tracking IO, AdsDesk, Intelligent Ad Creative Analysis Platform (PAAS + Customized), APPADHOC (SaaS + Customized), Game Analysis, and PERSEUS.

About Mobvista Inc.

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has over 800 employees with offices in 18 cities across the world. Learn more at mobvista.com.

SOURCE Mobvista