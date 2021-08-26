Mobvista Obtains SOC2 Type 2 Report From KPMG, Remains Compliant With Data Security and Privacy Protection Standards

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista, a technology platform providing a unified stack of SaaS products and services, announced today it has received the SOC2 Type 2 report. This news follows Mobvista's recent SOC2 Type 1 review which was completed in Q3, 2020. Following this, the SOC2 Type 2 then observes and assesses how effective those controls are over an extended period of time.

The SOC2 was granted by top international accounting firm, KPMG to acknowledge the enterprises ongoing compliance in both data security and privacy protection. The SOC2 report is performed by all top accounting firms and is generally recognized as the most authoritative reporting method on data security. The review notes compliance for the Group's sub-brands including Mintegral, a programmatic advertising platform, XMP by Nativex, a multi-channel media buying platform, and SpotMax, a cloud computing management platform.

"Mobvista treats the protection of data security and user privacy as one of its top priorities. The SOC2 is a reflection of this," said Sean Song, CFO, Mobvista. "Keeping compliant with all international data security and privacy standards will provide our partners and their users with the peace of mind needed to continue growing their businesses. It is very reassuring to know Mobvista is at the forefront of the mobile marketing field in terms of data security."

Data security and user privacy continues to be of utmost importance from both a corporate and regulatory perspective. Establishing mechanisms such as the SOC2 report greatly mitigates the risks associated with the mobile marketing industry and provides Mobvista, its clients and users with a high level of security. Mobvista and its sub-brands has taken several steps over the past two years in order to increase transparency and stay ahead of the curve including GDPR and CCPA compliance, certifications from ePrivacy and Mintegral SDK audits and assessments from BDO, IAB Tech Lab and WhiteSource.

For more information on Mobvista's commitment to trust and transparency, please visit: https://www.mobvista.com/en/investor

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has over 900 employees with offices in 21 cities across the world.

SOURCE Mobvista

Related Links

https://www.mobvista.com

