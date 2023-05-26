Mobvoi Introduces Highly Anticipated TicWatch Pro 5, Most Powerful TicWatch to Date

TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to include the Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, powered with Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 3) at launch

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvoi Inc. , the leading AI company and creator of TicWatch smartwatches, today unveiled the highly anticipated next-generation TicWatch Pro 5. As the premier leader in AI software-hardware integration, Mobvoi has strengthened its AI capabilities with a self-developed Large Language Model (Sequence Monkey) that has the potential to enhance the AI CoPilot feature of the TicWatch series.

Mobvoi's new TicWatch Pro 5 is ideal for outdoor adventures and everyday health & fitness tracking. Mobvoi's new TicWatch Pro 5 key features and benefits.

TicWatch Pro 5 is the first wearable to feature the new Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, which supports versatile sensors, more accurate health algorithms, and a longer battery life. These advanced features position TicWatch Pro 5 as users' wearable health copilot with the ability to collect health-related data, analyze it locally or through Mobvoi's backend universal Large Language Model, to provide personal health insights and guidance. TicWatch Pro 5 also launches with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3) to help users stay connected in style. With the strongest exterior materials of any TicWatch to date, and an all-new rotating crown for easier navigation, TicWatch Pro 5 is the most powerful and most durable smartwatch in the TicWatch class.

"It's been an honor working with some of the world's leading global technology companies like Google and Qualcomm to create this next-generation TicWatch that integrates our in-house AI-based algorithms, setting a new standard for the category," said Robert Zhang, vice president of engineering at Mobvoi. "Our team has spent countless hours perfecting these algorithms behind 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep and fitness tracking features, and more to provide users with a seamless, enjoyable experience whether they are at home, in the gym, or on a hike. All of these bring our smartwatch closer to becoming a health copilot. Apart from that, we're also adopting a company-owned AI model to copilot the content creation process (e.g. Text-to-Image) on our watch face creation platform - TimeShow."

TicWatch Pro 5's main shell is designed with ultra-strength durability through aerospace-grade Aluminum and a surgical-level metal bezel, providing a lightweight feel while being highly resistant to damage and corrosion. The bright and easily readable screen is protected by fingerprint and chip-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. Tested to meet US-MIL-STD 810H and 5ATM water resistance, TicWatch Pro 5 is built to handle constant use and rugged adventures, with open water swimming suitability.

TicWatch Pro 5 proudly upholds the distinctive and celebrated legacy of the Dual-layer display design famously associated with the TicWatch series. TicWatch Pro 5 users will quickly notice the new design of the device's 2nd-layer display (namely Ultra-low-power Display), and upgraded functionality for Essential Mode. The Ultra-low-power display allows users to see vital metrics via switchable tiles by rotating the crown, all without waking the watch. The upgraded Essential Mode introduces Smart Essential Mode which enables the watch to automatically go to sleep if it detects no motion, such as while a user is sleeping or not wearing it. These all enable users to proactively and strategically plan their battery usage and extend battery life for up to 80 hours*. With a quick 30-minute charge, the TicWatch Pro 5 can reach 65 percent* battery life, ensuring all workouts, date nights and day trips are connected.

Full List of TicWatch Pro 5's key benefits and features includes:

Brand New Features:

Snapdragon ® W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform: Offers an unparalleled user experience, with higher processing power, faster connectivity and better energy efficiency.

Offers an unparalleled user experience, with higher processing power, faster connectivity and better energy efficiency. Wear OS by Google: TicWatch Pro 5 is powered with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3).

TicWatch Pro 5 is powered with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3). Rotating Crown: Enables a touch-free experience and a quicker way to navigate and launch apps, adjust volume, and zoom in/out on maps, perfect for wet hands or when users are wearing gloves.

Enables a touch-free experience and a quicker way to navigate and launch apps, adjust volume, and zoom in/out on maps, perfect for wet hands or when users are wearing gloves. Evolved Ultra Low Power Display (ULP Display)

Tiles with rotating crown navigation: TicWatch Pro 5 innovatively introduces ULP display tiles to show always-on biological data and ambient information. This includes heart rate, blood oxygen, calories, compass and other essential data, and can be accessed by rotating the crown.

TicWatch Pro 5 innovatively introduces ULP display tiles to show always-on biological data and ambient information. This includes heart rate, blood oxygen, calories, compass and other essential data, and can be accessed by rotating the crown.

In TicExercise , the ULP display introduces innovative Heart Rate Zone Backlights and switchable fitness metrics. Trail runners and night joggers can easily track their heart rate by a simple glance at the display's changing colors, without disrupting their pace.

, the ULP display introduces innovative Heart Rate Zone Backlights and switchable fitness metrics. Trail runners and night joggers can easily track their heart rate by a simple glance at the display's changing colors, without disrupting their pace. Recovery Time and VO2 Max: Know your limits and when to push boundaries while exercising. VO2 Max predicts the maximum amount of oxygen you can use during exercise. Powered by Mobvoi's AI-enhanced algorithms, the Recovery Time on TicWatch Pro 5 evaluates one's physical condition.

Know your limits and when to push boundaries while exercising. VO2 Max predicts the maximum amount of oxygen you can use during exercise. Powered by Mobvoi's AI-enhanced algorithms, the Recovery Time on TicWatch Pro 5 evaluates one's physical condition. Compass, Barometer and Multi-GNSS: Enables users to plan their route more precisely and know their routes in real-time so they never get lost in the wild.

Additional Features:

Upgraded Essential Mode: It now supports both Scheduled and Smart entering, and allows you to access important biological information, ambient data and advanced sleep tracking with extreme low power consumption.

It now supports both Scheduled and Smart entering, and allows you to access important biological information, ambient data and advanced sleep tracking with extreme low power consumption. Long Battery Life* & Fast Charge: The giant 628mAh (typical) capacity enables a battery life of 80 hours*. With the fast charge tech, the battery can fuel up to 65 percent* with a quick 30-minute charge.

The giant 628mAh (typical) capacity enables a battery life of 80 hours*. With the fast charge tech, the battery can fuel up to 65 percent* with a quick 30-minute charge. One-tap Measurement : Access five health metrics (heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, stress level and a heart health rating) after exercising at any time by a single tap on the screen.

: Access five health metrics (heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, stress level and a heart health rating) after exercising at any time by a single tap on the screen. Enhanced Sleep Tracking: Newly added features include respiratory rate monitoring, customizable blood oxygen monitoring, skin temperature monitoring and AI-empowered algorithms generated daily/weekly/monthly sleep reports.

Newly added features include respiratory rate monitoring, customizable blood oxygen monitoring, skin temperature monitoring and AI-empowered algorithms generated daily/weekly/monthly sleep reports. Improved Continuous Heart Rate Monitor: More accurate data (HR, SPO2, IHB, AFib) to exercise wisely and give vital insights into a user's general health and lifestyle.

More accurate data (HR, SPO2, IHB, AFib) to exercise wisely and give vital insights into a user's general health and lifestyle. Stress Management: TicHealth fatigue assessment and TicZen energy level and stress level monitoring.

TicHealth fatigue assessment and TicZen energy level and stress level monitoring. 100+ Professional Workout Modes: Newly integrated open water swim and altitude calibration for climbing or trail running.

Newly integrated open water swim and altitude calibration for climbing or trail running. MIL-STD-810H: Durable to withstand sudden air pressure drops and weather changes.

Durable to withstand sudden air pressure drops and weather changes. 5ATM Water Resistant and Open Water Swimming Suitable: TicWatch Pro 5 supports underwater heart rate monitoring and GPS tracking. It is able to sustain open water or rain exposure without damage.

TicWatch Pro 5 supports underwater heart rate monitoring and GPS tracking. It is able to sustain open water or rain exposure without damage. Stay Connected: With a phone's Bluetooth connectivity, users can take and make calls straight from their wrist without needing to reach for their phone.

*Battery consumption/charge depends on use and varies by platform.

Google, Google Play, Wear OS by Google, Google Wallet and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

TicWatch Pro 5 users can benefit from additional Mobvoi services, including the recently released Sports and Health Data Platform , TimeShow watch face app with a platform integrating Mobvoi-owned AI model to copilot the content creation process (e.g. Text-to-Image), and a one-year-free VIP Sleep Service plan.

Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 5 is now available on Mobvoi.com and Amazon for $349.99. The watch itself comes in a jet black "obsidian" finish, with five 24mm watch bands available to choose from; "Go Wild" silicone bands in Jungle Green, Bonfire Orange, and Twilight Blue, as well as "Go Urban" genuine leather bands in Tuxedo Black and Smart Casual Blue.

To learn more about Mobvoi and its TicWatch lineup, visit www.Mobvoi.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

About Mobvoi:

Mobvoi is an innovative AI tech company with in-house core technologies in the areas including speech recognition, natural language understanding, vertical search, etc. Their core consumer products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches and TicPods and Mobvoi Earbuds line of hearables . The Beijing-based Chinese startup has announced six rounds of financing, including Sequoia, Zhenfund, SIG, Google, etc.

Mobvoi formed a strategic partnership with automobile giant Volkswagen in 2017. Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people's daily life with a strong AI-centered approach.

To find out more about Mobvoi: www.mobvoi.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rongrong Zhao

551-427-8985

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobvoi Inc.