Moby S.p.A Discontinues U.S. Lawsuit

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moby S.p.A. ("Moby"), a leading Italian shipping company, is voluntarily discontinuing its lawsuit against a group of U.S. and European asset management firms because the lawsuit has facilitated productive discussions between Moby and its creditors including the defendants towards reaching a long-sought agreement on Moby's restructuring.

