Developed with Spree Finance, AIR Shop is one of the world's first verifiable loyalty platforms

AIR Shop is available to all users for free, with higher membership tiers and rewards unlocked through Moca Network and SK Planet credentials

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moca Network, a flagship project by Animoca Brands that is building the world's largest chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, today announced the launch of AIR Shop, one of the world's first verifiable loyalty platforms. Developed with Spree Finance ("Spree"), a commerce and rewards infrastructure layer for tokenized economies, and in partnership with SK Planet, AIR Shop is a platform designed to create verifiable and interoperable loyalty programs. AIR Shop is now available at http://air.shop.

Moca Network launches AIR Shop to reward SK Planet users verified with AIR Identity

SK Planet, a leading South Korean information and communications technology company and the operator of OK Cashbag, the country's largest integrated rewards service, has taken the strategic step to adopt Moca Network's enterprise-grade decentralized identity infrastructure. By integrating AIR Identity, Moca Network's flagship digital identity protocol, into its ecosystem, SK Planet provides 29 million users and 95,000 merchants with verifiable and interoperable identity services powered by zero-knowledge proof technology, ensuring user data sovereignty and interoperability.

AIR Shop is a verifiable loyalty platform that provides users access to a wide range of global offers including flights, hotels, car rentals, villas, premium retail and VIP experiences. Users can earn rewards worth up to 31% of their spend (depending on membership tier) at participating merchants, and are able to redeem or spend points transparently on-chain. AIR Shop's real-world travel deals and unique experiences are powered by BookIt.com.

Anyone is now able to create an AIR account at AIR Shop for free access to a Basic Tier membership. Tier upgrades are available to users with selected verified credentials tied to OK Cashbag's OCB loyalty points, MOCA Coin, and Mocaverse NFT staking status, which allow users to unlock rewards denominated in AIR SP, the stablecoin-backed loyalty point system of AIR Shop.

Kyosu Kim, chief business officer of SK Planet, said, "SK Planet has always been at the forefront of consumer loyalty innovation with OK Cashbag. Partnering with Moca Network to launch AIR Shop allows us to extend our ecosystem into Web3 while continuing to serve our millions of users with greater value and more exciting experiences. AIR Shop is a powerful step forward in connecting retail loyalty with blockchain-powered rewards."

Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network said, "AIR Shop represents a new era of verifiable loyalty — rewarding users with precision while preventing reward abuse. SK Planet is positioning itself at the forefront of loyalty and decentralized identifier innovation by giving users ownership of their data and allowing their digital identities to be verifiable in a highly interoperable manner. We are very excited to work with SK Planet to bring identity to its vast merchant and user network."

To mark its debut, AIR Shop is launching a series of exclusive sweepstakes campaigns. Eligible participants can enter sweepstakes campaigns using AIR SP for a chance to win prizes including a five-day luxury vacation in Jeju Island, Grand Prix racing experiences, BLACKPINK concert tickets in Tokyo Dome, and more. Terms and conditions apply.

About Moca Network

Moca Network is building the world's largest chain-agnostic decentralized identity network, with privacy-preserved infrastructure for identity verifications, and interoperability of users and data across industries and ecosystems. As the premier identity ecosystem created by Animoca Brands, Moca Network brings together over 600 portfolio companies, more than 700 million addressable users, and a diverse range of enterprise partners. Moca Network utilizes MOCA Coin as its utility and governance token.

Moca Network Blog: https://moca.network/blog

Website: https://moca.network

X: https://x.com/Moca_Network

Telegram: https://t.me/MocaverseCommunity

Discord: http://discord.gg/MocaverseNFT

Contact: [email protected]

About SK Planet

SK Planet is a leading Data & Tech company in South Korea. Operating the country's largest integrated rewards service, OK Cashbag, and the Web3 wallet UPTN Station, SK Planet is at the forefront of integrating technology with user-centric services. For more information, please visit http://www.skplanet.co.kr/eng.

About Spree Finance

Spree is the Commerce and Rewards infrastructure layer for tokenized economies. Through its on-chain payments, rewards, and credit products, Spree Finance enables 3,000+ native crypto tokens to be accepted with 2M+ merchants. Its revolutionary "Stable-Points" technology powers the SpreePoints token, fully backed by USD-stablecoins and white-labeleable by major blockchain partners, bringing instant utility and real-world commerce application to any partner token ecosystem.

About BookIt.com

BookIt.com is the next-gen blockchain-powered travel, shopping, and experience "Super App" platform. BookIt.com members access unprecedented value not just on hotels, cruises, and flights, but also on unforgettable experiences, plus premium and luxury products. Powered by Spree Finance next-gen on-chain "stable-point" technology, users can earn extraordinary rewards in "Spree Points," a stable-coin backed rewards point interoperable across 2M+ brands and merchants on the BookIt.com platform.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802129/Moca_Network.jpg

Contact:

Liane Lau

[email protected]

SOURCE Moca Network