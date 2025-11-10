Moca Network's AIR Shop adds 40 million+ concert and sports tickets with on-chain rewards, bringing blockchain to the world of live entertainment

Fans can now earn up to 10% back on tickets through Spree Finance and BookIt.com, with the chance to win BLACKPINK Tokyo Dome tickets.

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moca Network , the flagship project of Animoca Brands , today announced a major new category within AIR Shop : AIR Shop Tickets, offering more than 40 million tickets to concerts, sports games, theater performances, and live events worldwide. For the first time, users can purchase tickets on blockchain rails powered by Spree Finance and BookIt.com and earn up to 10% back in stablecoin-backed rewards.

Through AIR Shop, fans can discover and buy tickets to major global events such as World Series games, Shakira concerts, and Broadway shows, while earning AIR SP, a stablecoin-backed, interoperable digital rewards currency redeemable across more than 2 million merchants. Traditional ticketing platforms charge exorbitant buyer fees on purchases, while Air Shop Tickets offers the same tickets at equal to or lower prices, with near $0 additional fees.

"This is the first time blockchain and stablecoins are powering real-world ticketing at a global scale," said Lin Dai, co-founder of BookIt.com. "We are merging two industries, entertainment and Web3, to make loyalty rewards genuinely valuable and interoperable. Now, what you earn from buying tickets on Air Shop can be used to travel, shop, and experience more of what you love. Beyond AIR Shop, we're opening this as a white-label solution for any company that wants to integrate on-chain rewards into their own platforms, creating the reward layer for Web3."

AIR Shop introduces a new commerce model. Each user's AIR SP balance is recorded on-chain and linked to their verifiable digital identity through Moca Network's AIR Kit, ensuring transparency, trust, and seamless rewards redemption. Users earn different reward tiers: Basic, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with up to 31% back in AIR SP on purchases.

"The ticketing industry has long been dominated by intermediaries that overcharge both buyers and sellers," said Carter Razink, co-founder and Head of Technology at Spree Finance. "By bringing 40M tickets on-chain, we are reducing fees, eliminating friction, and rewarding users directly with a new loyalty currency that holds real, stable value."

To celebrate the launch, AIR Shop is hosting a sweepstakes offering five lucky winners a chance to win a pair of BLACKPINK concert tickets at the Tokyo Dome in January 2026. The giveaway celebrates a major milestone for blockchain's entry into the global entertainment market.

"AIR Shop Tickets expands the promise of verifiable loyalty into the entertainment and events space — where trust, exclusivity, and access truly matter," said Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network. "By integrating ticketing with on-chain identity and rewards, Moca Network is redefining how fans and consumers experience real-world and digital events. This launch demonstrates how verifiable credentials can unlock seamless, secure, and rewarding access across the Animoca Brands ecosystem and beyond."

Fans can explore the new ticketing experience at tickets.air.shop and enter the BLACKPINK Tokyo Dome Sweepstakes by signing up for a free AIR Shop membership.

About Spree Finance

Spree is the Commerce and Rewards infrastructure layer for tokenized economies. Through its on-chain payments, rewards, and credit products, Spree Finance enables 3,000+ native crypto tokens to be accepted with 2M+ merchants. Its revolutionary "Stable-Points" technology powers the SpreePoints token, fully backed by USD-stablecoins and white-labeleable by major blockchain partners, bringing instant utility and real-world commerce application to any partner token ecosystem.

About BookIt.com

BookIt.com is the next-gen blockchain-powered travel, shopping, and experience "Super App" platform. BookIt.com members access unprecedented value not just on hotels, cruises, and flights, but also on unforgettable experiences, plus premium and luxury products. Powered by Spree Finance next-gen on-chain "stable-point" technology, users can earn extraordinary rewards in "Spree Points," a stable-coin backed rewards point interoperable across 2M+ brands and merchants on the BookIt.com platform.

About Moca Network

Moca Network is building the world's largest chain-agnostic decentralized identity network, with infrastructure for reputation, verification for access and rewards, and interoperability across industries and ecosystems. As the identity ecosystem of Animoca Brands, Moca Network brings together over 570 portfolio companies, more than 700 million addressable users, and a diverse range of enterprise partners. Moca Network utilizes MOCA Coin as its utility and governance token.

Website: Moca.network

X: https://x.com/Moca_Network

Blog: https://moca.network/blog/

Discord: http://discord.gg/MocaverseNFT

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moca-network/

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ACN: 122 921 813) is a global Web3 leader that leverages tokenization and blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers, helping to establish the open metaverse and its associated network effects. It has received broad industry and market recognition including Fortune Crypto 40 , Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025 , Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific , and Deloitte Tech Fast .

Animoca Brands has three integrated business pillars: Web3 businesses to advance blockchain adoption with native projects such as Moca Network , Anichess , The Sandbox , Open Campus , NEOM Web3 initiatives, and a regulated stablecoin project in partnership with Standard Chartered and HKT; digital asset advisory services including tokenomics advisory, liquidity provisioning, and institutional research to help external Web3 projects grow; and investment management, with a portfolio of investments in over 570 companies including industry leaders Pudgy Penguins, Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, YGG, and many others.

For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and .

