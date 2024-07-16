MOCA Systems Launches MOCA911 Service for At-Risk Commercial Construction Projects

Multi-Expert Offering Helps Owners Detect, Eliminate, and Prevent Schedule, Budget, and Scope Risks

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCA Systems Inc. (MSI), a premier provider of services and software for large, complex construction projects, announced the availability of MOCA911, a rapid response service designed to control project risks in non-residential construction projects. The new service combines deep, integrated expertise throughout the project lifecycle to include cost engineering, scheduling, planning, project controls, production management, and facilities condition assessment to help owners address or anticipate the operational and organizational challenges that threaten on-budget, on-time project completion.

MOCA911 draws on MSI's two decades of successful risk reduction experience in mission-critical projects for United States Federal agencies, and numerous State and Local government administrations, to now bring proactive risk reduction skills to troubled commercial construction projects. MOCA911 is a force multiplier for owners' finance and risk managers who may be struggling to discover and proactively correct planning, scheduling, budgeting, execution, stakeholder coordination and scope problems prior to occurrence, even in the best-run projects.

Rigorous research in large project execution has revealed the startling fact that fewer than 1% of projects succeed in fully meeting their budget, schedule, and requirements goals. And equally surprising is the fact that many projects supported by MSI succeed on all three dimensions more than 90% of the time.

When project owners engage MOCA911, MSI rapidly deploys the relevant experts needed to discover and document unmanaged project risks, and to prescribe and manage the most appropriate corrective actions. Whether the challenges are in the pre-design, pre-construction, or production project phase, MOCA911 brings a unique, collaboration-focused planning and management regimen that restores trust and assures success for all project stakeholders.

"The MOCA911 team delivers rapid construction project recovery," said MSI CEO Sandy Hamby, adding, "We get the best intel quickly and then act with the speed and precision needed to complete the mission of saving the budget and schedule and fulfilling the owner's vision for the project, as well as enabling all stakeholders to succeed."

MOCA911 is born from MSI's long, successful record in overcoming serious risks in important institutional projects, like the restoration, renovation, and expansion of the historic Wyoming State Capitol, the first place in America where women received the right to vote. When MSI's project engagement started, costs were projected to exceed the $300M budget, and construction was at a standstill.

Financial, architectural, and structural roadblocks required the MSI team to develop a plan to balance high-impact interventions and innovative solutions, without sacrificing history, adding cost, or extending the schedule. In the end, the team was able to recover $40M in costs and ensure the project's completion on schedule and under budget.

"MSI brought it all together," said Wyoming Governor Matt Mead. "They showed us where we made mistakes. They showed us the direction forward and how to manage the budget. We would not be here today without MSI."

MOCA911 is available now to pinpoint the root causes of most project problems, get projects back on track, and bring them to successful delivery. To learn more about MOCA911, please visit http://moca911.com/.

About MOCA Systems, Inc.

MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI) is a leading service and software provider for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry. MSI delivers innovative solutions to Owners, Engineers, Architects, and Contractors working on some of the world's largest, most complex construction projects. A profitable firm with offices across the U.S. and partners around the globe, MSI's service and technology offerings ensure that projects are delivered on time and on budget and fulfill all Owner expectations. To learn more, visit mocasystems.com .

About MOCA Services

MOCA Services is a full-service provider for Owners in the design and construction industry. Our battle-tested programs help clients make their projects successful from project ideation, through construction, and to occupancy. MOCA Services is relationship-focused and provides solutions for on-time, on-budget, and on-scope delivery of large, complex, and socially important projects. To learn more, visit moca-pm.com .

