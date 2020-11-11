MoCaFi Partners with InComm Payments to Launch No-Fee Cash Deposits at Major Retailers

This fintech solution, powered by InComm Payments' VanillaDirect technology platform, enables MoCaFi members to load funds in real-time to their accounts directly at the register of participating retailers.

"A growing number of stores are transitioning to cashless shopping experiences, which can exclude the millions of Americans who do not have access to traditional credit card or debit accounts," said Tim Richardson, Senior Vice President of Sales at InComm Payments. "Our VanillaDirect platform eliminates this barrier by creating an easy way for consumers to digitize their funds. MoCaFi is one of the fastest growing mobile banking platforms in the country, and we look forward to bringing this technology to their members."

MoCaFi has grown to become one of the most reliable tools for financially vulnerable communities to build a path to economic prosperity. The mobile banking platform's low-cost, personalized features empower users – many of whom are first-time banking services members – to build wealth through budgeting and saving. MoCaFi's platform has become critical during the pandemic as cities and businesses explore digital banking as an opportunity to preserve public health while still maintaining services and offering products to citizens.

"The 2019 FDIC Survey of Household Use of Banking and Financial Services found that of the 7.1 million households that are unbanked across the country, Black households at 13.8%, and Hispanic households at 12.2% -- ranked the highest,1" said Wole Coaxum, CEO at MoCaFi. "We are pleased to partner with InComm Payments who is committed to addressing these financial inequities and who has made it possible to expand the delivery of high-quality, low cost financial services to Americans who have fallen in the margins of banking failure with its expansive retail network."

The feature is now available to all MoCaFi members and will roll out to retailers participating in the VanillaDirect network by the end of 2020. For more information on MoCaFi, visit MoCaFi.com . For more information on VanillaDirect, visit VanillaDirect.com .

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com .

Mobility Capital Finance, Inc. (MoCaFi) is an African American owned and led fintech serving Americans who exist in the economic margins as unbanked or underbanked. MoCaFi is addressing the market failure in the banking industry by reimagining financial services for individuals to ensure that all Americans have access to safe, secure, and affordable financial products and services.

The MoCaFi Debit Card is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. The card may be used everywhere Debit Mastercard is accepted. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Account Agreement.

Sunrise Banks, N.A., based in St. Paul, Minnesota, strives to be the most innovative bank empowering financial wellness. Sunrise is certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), a designation earned by approximately 100 banks nationwide. Sunrise Banks is also a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, a public benefit corporation and a certified B Corp for its demonstrated commitment to transparent corporate governance and positive community impact. Learn more at SunriseBanks.com, on Twitter @SunriseBanks, or on Facebook. Member FDIC.

