Mocean Fitness launches global Kickstarter campaign

YORK, England, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mocean Fitness announced today that it will officially launch its Kickstarter campaign on October 13th 2020. Mocean Fitness produces performance and active wear from material constructed using regenerated nylon, a fabric created from ocean pollution including: ghost fishing nets, pre/post consumer nylon waste from landfills, as well as a recycled performance fibre constructed from recycled plastic bottles.

"The oceans are incredible," said Alex Platt, founder of Mocean Fitness LTD. "They cover more than 70% of earth's surface and produce half of the oxygen we breathe. But, they're desperately under threat," he went on to say. "I love the fitness industry, but I think that the fitnesswear industry can do more for the environment. Commonly, sportswear is made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the most common type of plastic in the world; this requires crude oil to produce. Items are often used for a number of months and discarded into landfills before being replaced. It's an open-loop process that's not sustainable and doesn't make sense," he went on to say.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, if the present trends continue there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050[1]. This, combined with the use of crude oil in polyester production, prompted Mocean Fitness to challenge the status quo.

"We're here to do things differently," said Alex. "We're taking the first step towards creating a positive change in an industry we love, by mobilising a community of like minded individuals and organisations committed to protecting the planet, its oceans and resources. The waste used in the materials for our products is already in circulation, littering the earth and oceans, so no crude oil or natural resources are required in the production. This also prevents further waste from entering landfill," said Alex.

Mocean Fitness was born from Alex's love for fitness and passion to help protect the natural world. It started as a small idea but as Alex started to further understand the issue of plastic pollution on the planet, its impact on marine life and the potential for change through sportswear production, the idea grew into reality. After spending two years researching sustainable materials and their contents, Alex found and partnered with material producers whose values on environmental and sustainable issues were in line with the principles of Mocean Fitness.

Alex went on to say, "I'm thrilled to announce that we will be launching on Kickstarter globally this Autumn before an official release later in the year." During the Kickstarter campaign products from our debut collection will be available as rewards to campaign backers, ranging in value from £25 to £250. "We're committed to trying to create a complete circular economy in the sportswear industry to help protect the oceans. Pledge on the Kickstarter campaign and come and join us on the journey."

Campaign Date: 13/10/2020 9am ~ 27/11/2020 9pm (British Summer Time)

Campaign ULR: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1916742523/mocean-fitness-from-ocean-pollution-to-performance-wear

Shipping: Globally

Mocean Fitness LTD was founded in 2018 by Alex Platt of York, UK. It produces high performance sports and active-wear from regenerated nylon and recycled fibres, whilst helping to protect the oceans and natural world.

