Moceri Opens Extraordinary Senior Living Campus

"The opening of Blossom Ridge marks an important shift in the way people view active, independent living," said Dominic J. Moceri, partner at Moceri Companies. "We are extremely proud to elevate the concept of inspired senior living. Nothing compares to the feeling we get when someone enters Blossom Ridge for the first time, glances around and exclaims: 'WOW'."

The 44-acre campus is located at the corner of Adams and Dutton Roads in Oakland Township, serving the nearby Rochester, Bloomfield, Birmingham and Troy areas. "Leases are currently available on a wide range of styles from spacious Cottages, paired Duet homes and Ranches with screened porches. All of these home styles include 1- or 2-car attached garages," said master builder and partner, Frank Moceri. "The Grand Residences is a beautiful two-story brick and limestone building, which is wrapped around expansive open courtyards, terraces, gardens and an indoor pool. It is awe-inspiring."

According to Moceri partner, Mario Moceri, "We are honored to team with Beaumont Health, which is providing on-site clinics at Blossom Ridge. Beaumont will also offer ongoing health and wellness education, including motion and balance classes, screening and disease prevention programs."

The Blossom Ridge professional staff is focused on keeping residents connected and engaged with their neighbors, their community, and their families. Highlights includes Petals, a full-service salon and spa; indoor and outdoor pools for aqua aerobics; a 20-acre park with miles of paved trails, water features, pickleball and bocce ball courts; state-of-the-art fitness studios for exercise, yoga and movement classes; a technology studio and performance theatre; an expansive art studio and other unique amenities. Chef-driven dining experiences, including fine and casual settings, will be assured by the award-winning Andiamo Collection, which also includes the renowned Joe Muer Seafood.

"We have developed extraordinary residential properties where over 55,000 Michigan families live," said Dominic J. Moceri. "Now we have created the ultimate senior living campus with services that will positively impact our residents' lives and health in so many ways. Blossom Ridge redefines the concept of personalized health and wellness."

Additional information is available at MoceriBlossomRidge.com.

