Moceri's 44-acre Luxury Senior Living Campus Celebrates Grand Opening

Blossom Ridge is already welcoming new residents every day who love the wide choice of living options which are not offered by other senior living communities. "Only Blossom Ridge features spacious individual cottage homes, paired duet homes and ranches with outdoor living space. Each home includes an attached garage and maintenance-free lifestyle. We also offer 1 or 2 bedroom apartment style homes in The Grand Residence," said Moceri partner, Frank Moceri.

Blossom Ridge is highlighted by Petals, a full-service salon and spa; indoor and outdoor pools for aqua aerobics; a 20-acre park with miles of paved trails, water features, pickle ball and bocce ball courts; state-of-the-art fitness studios for exercise, yoga and movement classes; a technology studio and performance theatre; an expansive art studio and other unique amenities. Chef-driven dining experiences, including fine and casual settings, will be assured by the award-winning Andiamo Collection, which also includes the renowned Joe Muer Seafood. "We're always looking for niches that our competition doesn't provide," commented Moceri Partner, Mario Moceri. "We are already looking ahead to meet the needs of the growing senior population in Oakland and Macomb Counties, as the number of baby boomers is expected to double within the next twenty years. For example, Blossom Ridge is the first senior campus to team up with Beaumont Health and The Andiamo Restaurant Collection. Additionally, Petals, our full-service salon and spa provides a one-of-a-kind European experience."

"We have been developing extraordinary residential properties for more than 60 years where over 55,000 Michigan families live," said Dominic J. Moceri. "Now we have created the ultimate senior living campus with services that will positively impact our residents' lives in so many ways. Blossom Ridge totally redefines the concept of personalized health and wellness." Additional information is available at MoceriBlossomRidge.com.

Contact: Dominic J. Moceri / 248-860-5519

Moceri Companies

SOURCE Moceri Companies