Moceri's Senior Living Communities Continue To Receive National Honors

Moceri's Senior Living communities are dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of adults, through exceptional life experiences by promoting health, wellness, activity, and fun in beautiful, dynamic communities that allow residents the freedom to age in place. The collection is comprised of Retirement, Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Residences which allow residents the freedom to age in place.

Moceri Companies Partner, Dominic J. Moceri states, "My brothers and I are extremely proud to implement this elevated concept of Inspired Senior Living on a national level. Our mission is to celebrate the bold and amazing journey of each resident as if they were our own parents."

The Blossom Collection's comprehensive assortment of on-site programs and wellness partners are designed to support each resident's health and wellness goals. Understanding that everyone is different, the Blossom Collection maintains a diverse daily activity calendar full of life enrichment programs, social events, religious services, wellness activities and personal care. Moceri's propensity for excellence is recognized in the thoughtfully designed living spaces, premium amenities, and the innovative approach to personalized care.

Currently, Blossom Ridge and Blossom Springs located in the Greater Rochester Area of Northern Oakland County, has created inspirational senior lifestyles, that deliver an experience beyond compare.

For more information about Moceri and The Blossom Collection, visit ALifeinFullBloom.com.

For additional information about the NAHB and the 55+ Housing Award, visit NAHB.org.

CONTACT:

Diane Calleja

Moceri Companies

248-640-9400 x224

[email protected]

SOURCE Moceri Companies