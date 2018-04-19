Mock & Associates Launch Market Maker Portal on The OIX

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Incentives Exchange ("The OIX") announced today that Mock & Associates, LLC ("M&A") has become a premier "Market Maker" on The OIX.

In an announcement made in January 2018, The OIX made it known that they are no longer "hosting" a "marketplace" on the platform, but rather focusing solely on providing an enterprise SaaS solution for credits & incentives management. The OIX also noted in that announcement their intention to partner with a variety of transactional firms who can assist market participants with acquiring and/or monetizing tax credits, as needed.

OIX CEO, Ron Bienvenu stated, "We welcome the addition of Mock & Associates to The OIX family of partners and have every confidence they can meet your transactional needs with the level of expertise and ease of use you have grown accustomed to with our marketplace solutions."

Clint D. Mock, CEO of Mock & Associates added, "Having a firm with a niche in the credits and incentives space such as ours, I have always been a fan of The OIX's innovative credit exchange platform. The fact that we now have our own 'Market Maker' portal based on this powerful technology, means A.) Our clients, who typically generate various credits, can now have a place to list them to a global audience, B.) Buyers and CPAs can source credits for themselves or place them for their clients, and C.) Our network of trusted brokers will be allowed to showcase their inventory, reaching a larger online market, and generate incremental revenue for themselves. The end result is a win-win-win situation for everyone involved and we are thrilled to be partnered with the OIX in this regard."

About Mock & Associates

Established in 2009, Mock & Associates (M&A) is a CPA and Advisory firm specializing in State & Federal tax credits and incentives. The professionals at M&A have been involved in over $1 billion of incentive transactions across the United States. The practice is led by Clint D. Mock, who is regarded as one of the most experienced and knowledgeable certified public accountants in the film & television industry. Having conducted over 1,000 film and television audit or review engagements, he and his firm are considered to be a leading authority on film finance and film tax credits.

About "Market Maker" Portals on The OIX Platform

The OIX has established a network of organizations who provide services relating to tax credit placement, brokerage and monetization. OIX Members can access a "Directory of Market Makers" and tap into their valuable offerings (through their "white label" and branded "Portal") which is controlled by the broker/syndicator. Market Makers can articulate to The OIX community the range of services/specialties they offer, post supply/demand inventory, and leverage our "back-office processing" systems to automate transactional activities which will seamlessly be integrated into OIX customer accounts – whether acting as principal or agent on behalf of third-party clients.

