Mockly Rebrand Reinvents the Non-Alcohol Drinking Experience, New Orleans Style

Branding overhaul includes new can design, flavor names, and the launch of an energetic new flavor.

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mockly, the New Orleans–born maker of mixologist-crafted, non-alcoholic libations, has unveiled a bold rebrand that celebrates its hometown spirit and modernizes the NA drinking experience. The refresh includes a vibrant, cohesive new look that emulates the New Orleans vibe, new flavor names, and a return to its original 8.4 oz cans - all while staying true to the beverage fans know and love.

A Deeper Connection to New Orleans

Mockly's bold flavors with a fresh new design: Pomegranate Ginger Tonic, Citron Café Noir, Blueberry Floral Spritz, and Herbal Tangerine Elixir

The new brand direction leans even further into Mockly's New Orleans roots - its unapologetic charm, creativity, and flair for celebration – no matter what's in your cup. Mockly's updated visual identity, created in partnership with Day Job, captures the rhythm and energy of the city and their new website, designed and built by Alright Studio, brings the brand's personality to life online.

New Look, Same Drink

The redesigned cans emphasize flavor clarity and personality. The SKUs have been renamed to better reflect what's inside and the taste experience consumers can expect. The new names include Blueberry Floral Spritz, Herbal Tangerine Elixir, Pomegranate Ginger Tonic, plus their newest flavor Citron Café Noir.

Mockly is also returning to its original 8.4 oz can - a deliberate move to establish themselves as cocktail-adjacent (traditionally 8 oz) vs. soda or seltzer (traditionally 12 oz). In addition, these smaller cans mean less sugar and fewer calories.

Introducing Citron Café Noir

The brand's newest flavor offering, Citron Café Noir is a cold brew–based non-alcoholic libation that blends cocoa and fennel with a bright burst of lemon. It's the perfect pick-me-up on its own or can be mixed with alcohol for an espresso martini.

"Mockly's rebrand is about showing the world how New Orleans does non-alc," said Mockly's Co-Founder, Tarik Sedky. "We've always had a great product and now we're building a great brand that connects emotionally and attitudinally with people who want something vibrant, flavorful, and real."

"It's the same taste you love just dressed up in a new look that emulates the brand we have always been at heart: bold, celebratory, and undeniably New Orleans," said Mockly's Co-Founder Aimée Sedky. "In New Orleans, we'll celebrate anything without judgment and that's the energy we're channeling into the rebrand."

While the packaging and branding have evolved, the flavorful beverages remain untouched. Mockly is available on DrinkMockly.com and Amazon, and at Total Wine and Whole Foods locations across Louisiana, DC, Massachusetts, and Georgia for $13.99/4-pack.

About Mockly:

Born in the city that invented the cocktail, Mockly offers a non-alcoholic libation that channels the bold, celebratory spirit of New Orleans into every can. Founded in 2021 by New Orleans natives Aimée Sedky and her husband Tarik Sedky, Mockly brings vibrant, full-bodied flavor to the dull and lifeless world of non-alcoholic beverages with mixologist-crafted creations that prove you don't need booze to join the parade. Each 8.4 oz can delivers an artisanal experience crafted with real ingredients—fancy enough for stemmed glasses, fun enough to mix with anything. From James Beard award-winning restaurants to neighborhood dives, Mockly brings the unapologetic charm and flair of the Big Easy to every celebration. Whether you're sober, sober-curious, or just plain curious, laissez les bon temps rouler! Available at DrinkMockly.com, Amazon, Total Wine, and Whole Foods locations across Louisiana, DC, Massachusetts, and Georgia for $13.99/4-pack.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | [email protected]

SOURCE Mockly