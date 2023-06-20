"Mocktail Quest Certification" Helps Restaurants Expand Their Offerings by Reaching Alcohol-Free Clientele

Helping restaurants meet the needs of alcohol-free clients in a rapidly growing AF market.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the alcohol-free beverage industry continues its rapid growth trajectory—projected 8.2% compounded annual growth rate into 20271—consumers look to restaurants and bars to keep up with the demand for thoughtfully crafted alcohol-free options.

Mocktail Quest Certification shows consumers where to find food and drink establishments whose alcohol-free offerings have been selected with care and are easily accessible.

"After giving up alcohol, it's important to be able to go somewhere and feel like everyone else," says one Mocktail Quest user. "That includes a nice-looking beverage in the proper glass, not juice or soda in a water glass." He continues, "There are a lot of us in the same boat looking for these items on menus. It's just starting to get easier to find them."

Restaurants that are approved for certification display "Mocktail Quest Certified" badges and are promoted as "Certified" locations for alcohol-free options on the Mocktail Quest Website.

As Millennials and Gen-Z continue to eschew alcohol in favor of a more deliberate lifestyle2 the demand for alcohol-free products—and places to enjoy them—continues to grow. Mocktail Quest helps customers find restaurants, bars, shops, and products that meet this need.

Mocktail Quest is a search engine for all things alcohol-free.

Website: http://mocktailquest.com

Certification program: https://mocktailquest.com/get-certified/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/mocktail.quest

For business inquiries: [email protected]

Sources:

Fortune Business insights " Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027 ," The value of this market was USD 919.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.20% between 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 1,257.77 billion by the end of 2027. AFTER Magazine " Dri Gen and the New Temperance Movement " Rizgalinski, Chris, Spring 2023

SOURCE Mocktail Quest