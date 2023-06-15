Mocktail Quest Shows You the Best Places for Alcohol-Free Options--Wherever You Are!

News provided by

Mocktail Quest

15 Jun, 2023, 15:03 ET

A new search engine takes the guess-work out of where to go when you're not drinking.

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the rapidly growing trend towards alcohol-free products and lifestyle, a new website, Mocktail Quest (www.mocktailquest.com, launched May 23, 2023), provides a one-stop search for alcohol-free offerings wherever you are. Sober and sober-curious consumers can easily locate restaurants, bars, shops, events, and sobriety resources across the US and beyond. Every location is either 100% alcohol-free or offers thoughtful alcohol-free options.

"It's important to know there are places out there where you can find something to enjoy when you're not drinking alcohol." says Nicole Pietrandrea Hough, founder of Mocktail Quest and editor-in-chief of AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine

"There are a lot of great resources available and this is just the beginning," she adds. "We hope to inspire more restaurants to get into the alcohol-free game, and we want to help the people in our community find places that feel good for them to socialize and spend their time."

In addition to restaurants and shops, Mocktail Quest also focuses on the travel sector which includes alcohol-free retreats, cruises, hiking excursions, and a multitude of other offerings, and the "sobriety support" sector to help people find communities and resources when dealing with alcohol addiction or even just cutting back on alcohol.

"We are excited to see our community and reach grow as people add their favorite places to the site," says Hough.  "Mocktail Quest is a true community project and we love to hear what you love in the alcohol-free world."

Mocktail Quest can be found at http://mocktailquest.com

For business inquiries, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mocktail Quest

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.