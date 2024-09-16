MOD Pizza Welcomes Guests Back with Tiered Menu and Value-Packed Prices for Every Craving

September Kicks Off Refreshed Menu, Golden Bachelorette Promotion and

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Fundraiser, in Honor of Maddy

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOD Pizza, a pioneer of customizable pizzas, is excited to announce a nationwide menu refresh on September 16 that streamlines the ordering process and gives guests options for every budget. The updated menu highlights MOD's mission to deliver high-quality, personalized pizzas at an affordable price, all while keeping the guest experience front and center. On the new menu, pizzas with unlimited toppings, one-topping pizzas and MOD's beloved Maddy cheese pizza, will all be their own respective value-packed price.

According to a survey by US Foods, one of America's leading food suppliers and distributors, nearly 80 percent of visitors shared they struggle when ordering at a restaurant.

"With a clearer, more navigable menu, guests can personalize their orders in four easy steps," said MOD Pizza Vice President of Marketing, Lyndsey Patel. "MOD has always offered an incredible array of toppings, always-fresh ingredients and the freedom to choose, and now guests can do that at a value-packed price."

The new menu structure drives home MOD's belief that all pizzas are welcome with Unlimited Toppings, One Price for guests seeking variety and one value-packed price for those who prefer to keep it simple. In four steps, guests can customize every aspect of their perfect pizza, starting with selecting a size, building their foundation, loading it up with unlimited toppings and adding one of MOD's finishing sauces.

As MOD enters a new era, some things never change, like its focus on improving the guest experience and connecting its MOD Squad with the community. In addition to MOD Pizza's exciting menu refresh, the brand is introducing a variety of promotions to excite guests. For the premiere of ABC's "The Golden Bachelorette," on September 18, each location will host a 'Golden 100' promotion, with the first 100 guests receiving a free 'No Name Cake.'

On September 27, MOD Pizza will kick off a system-wide fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), in honor of Maddy, one of MOD's favorite and youngest guests who passed away from leukemia and whom its Maddy cheese pizza is named after. Guests can round up their bill or donate directly to LLS. The fundraiser will continue through October 31. During October kids can eat free every Sunday, as an additional way to bring families closer together around the dinner (or lunch) table for a good cause.

About MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand where all pizzas are welcome. A pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category since 2008, MOD promotes individual style through streamlined ordering and compelling value. The brand serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, made on demand. Create your own pizza or salad with a combination of delicious sauces, crusts, and over 40 toppings—all for one price.

Whether you're a pineapple adventurer, a vegan explorer, or a pepperoni perfectionist, there's room for everyone's taste at our table. Owned by Elite Restaurant Group, MOD is one of the largest fast casual pizza concepts in North America. With over 469 restaurants system-wide across 28 states and Canada, MOD Pizza offers a welcoming, inclusive environment where both guests and the MOD Squad can connect, grow and be themselves.

We proudly partner with our communities by supporting local groups and causes and we believe in the power of pizza to bring people together and make the world a little better, one slice at a time. For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, X, or Instagram.

SOURCE MOD Pizza