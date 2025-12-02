Mod Scenes and Modular Backdrops Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Event Production Capabilities in United States

Two Family-Owned Industry Leaders Join Forces to Bring Premium, Tech-Driven Modular Stage Panels to United States

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mod Scenes (US) and Modular Backdrops (US/Australia) announce a strategic distributorship partnership that brings together two of the event decor industry's most beloved independent businesses. Event producers across the United States can now access a wider selection of durable, 3D, and tech-adaptable staging backdrops – backed by the personalized service that only independent companies can deliver.

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to innovation, quality craftsmanship, and the belief that exceptional events deserve exceptional service and solutions – backed by teams who genuinely care about their customers' success.

After a decade as a production director for churches, concerts, and special events, Steven Hall realized he needed a simpler stage design solution that was less time-consuming yet visually compelling. This inspired his first modular set and the beginning of Mod Scenes – now the highest-rated stage design company in North America.

Modular Backdrops has long been the top choice in Australia for events that require seamless aesthetics, like corporate galas, conference stage sets, awards ceremonies, and trade shows. For the US events market, it complements Mod Scenes' quick and durable setups; together creating a three-tier lineup that services any budget.

Previously competitors, both owners recognized the need for independently-owned solutions in the event space.

"Together, we can offer a wider array of products to the live production industry, but with the same flexibility, one-on-one support, and speed that our customers have loved for the past 10 years," says Steven Hall, owner of Mod Scenes. "Now we have even more stage decor options that can scale to any size event."

"It's clear that we can do more together," echoes Thomas Brown, owner of Modular Backdrops and its parent company Events Fantastic Australia. "As a two-way distribution partner, we're equally excited to bring Mod Scenes' scenic panels to the Australian market."

Mod Scenes and Modular Backdrops are both known for creative applications and quick setup times. Modular Backdrops' tool-free, single-action connection mechanism dramatically reduces installation time and results in completely hidden hardware. It's the ideal backdrop for projection mapping applications, where competitors' visible connection hardware disrupts the visual experience. Paired with Mod Scenes' rapid customization and fulfillment, customers get the best of both worlds: premium products and the responsive, personalized service that larger corporations simply can't match.

Modular Backdrops' award-winning Augmented Projection Mapping technology (recognised with the 2018 Special Events Gala Awards for Best New Product or Technology) transforms event spaces into immersive visual environments. 3D panels create an uninterrupted canvas for high-resolution content, while compatibility with standard pipe and drape or truss rigging means AV companies can integrate it with their existing inventory. Now, event producers can get it directly through Mod Scenes.

The partnership will be officially launched at the LDI (Live Design International) trade show in Las Vegas during the New Technologies Breakfast on December 7, 2025. Attendees are invited to visit the Mod Scenes exhibition space at Booth 4035 throughout the show to experience the product lines firsthand. Come meet both teams and explore what we can build together for your next event.

For more information, please contact:

Steven Hall

Mod Scenes

[email protected]

https://modscenes.com/

Thomas Brown

Modular Backdrops / Events Fantastic Australia

[email protected]

https://www.modularbackdrops.com/

https://eventsfantastic.com.au/

About Mod Scenes

Mod Scenes is a US-based modular stage décor specialist with a strong presence in the corporate events sector and established relationships with faith-based organizations throughout the United States. Known for exceptional customer service, innovative staging solutions, and creative DMX hoist products, Mod Scenes helps event producers create memorable experiences through versatile, high-quality modular backdrops.

About Modular Backdrops

Modular Backdrops is an award-winning provider of premium modular staging systems and projection mapping technology. Operating in both the United States and Australia (as a brand of Events Fantastic Australia), Modular Backdrops serves the professional touring, corporate events, and live production markets with products designed for speed, seamless aesthetics, and creative flexibility.

