Moda Health Selects Icertis to Remain Out in Front with Contract Intelligence

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced Moda Health, a leading health insurance company in the Pacific Northwest, has selected the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform to better manage its large volume of provider agreements and ensure regulatory compliance as the company expands geographically.

Moda is a multi-faceted organization with a full line of medical, dental, pharmaceutical, vision, and Medicare plans for members across Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. With a contract portfolio consisting of thousands of critical provider, procurement, and legal agreements, Moda sought a solution that could structure and connect this vital information to its people and processes in order to better serve its customers and improve compliance as it expands to new states.

"At Moda Health, we are passionate about helping customers with innovative, evidence-based health plans and diverse provider networks," said Dave Nesseler-Cass, Chief Compliance Officer, Moda Health. "We needed a contract management system that would allow us the opportunity to unlock business value from our agreements organization-wide. The increased contract intelligence we get from the ICI platform will increase our efficiency, deliver critical insights into our provider agreements, and improve our compliance auditing process."

Moda selected Icertis because of the platform's native flexibility and track record of solving complex healthcare challenges. Specifically, the platform will be able to manage financial incentive modeling related to provider agreements and automatically attach associated documents to agreement records. In addition to provider agreements, ICI will support employer agreements and increase compliance, privacy, and security across all contracts.

"Moda Health distinguishes itself through service excellence and new business solutions to offer the highest quality healthcare to its customers," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "With ICI, our customers are uniquely prepared to strengthen key relationships and respond to new challenges and opportunities to set themselves apart as leaders in their industry. We are thrilled to partner with Moda to help keep its business out in front, now and into the future."

Today's healthcare companies operate in an ever-changing, complex regulatory and business environment that requires real-time insights into the commercial relationships defined by their contracts. Icertis is a trusted partner for the world's most forward-thinking healthcare businesses and Moda joins the growing roster of health insurance companies including Australian Unity, Gateway Health, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and others that have deployed the ICI platform to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving industry.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to fully realize the intent of their combined 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

