Moda Operandi Hires Arpan Nanavati as Chief Technology Officer

Arpan comes to Moda Operandi from WalmartLabs, where he most recently led technology for the organization's Online Grocery division and was responsible for scaling the technology platform, seamless omni-channel customer experiences, and team. Prior to WalmartLabs, Arpan worked at PayPal leading technology teams for products such as PayPal Checkout, and has held various engineering leadership roles at Nickelodeon Studios, Zynga, and Adobe. Arpan graduated from the University of Southern California with a Master's Degree in Computer Science.

"At Moda we're focused on merging our fashion authority with a prowess in technology and innovation - a combination we feel confident will drive our next phase of growth," said Moda Operandi CEO Ganesh Srivats. "Arpan has helped build some of the most advanced and now ubiquitous e-commerce products on the market, and we're thrilled for him to bring that experience to Moda as we work to shape the future of the fashion industry for our customers and designers."

"I've always been drawn to organizations that encourage experimentation and insist on challenging the status quo, both values core to the DNA of Moda Operandi," said Arpan Nanavati, Chief Technology Officer at Moda Operandi, "I'm excited to work alongside Ganesh and team to build this next phase of a people-led, technology-enabled Moda Operandi."

About Moda Operandi

Moda Operandi is an e-commerce platform transforming the way people discover and shop for designer fashion. Through its innovative mix of commerce and content, Moda allows women and men to shop for what's new and what's next in designer fashion from the world's leading emerging designers and luxury brands. Founded in 2010, Moda Operandi's mission is to make it easy for designers to grow their businesses and consumers to realize their personal style. Today, Moda's platform carries more than 1,000 brands and designers across fashion, fine jewelry and home, ships to 125 countries, and has raised nearly $300M in funding from top-tier global investors. For more information, visit modaoperandi.com.

