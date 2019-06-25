Moda Operandi Hires Managing Director Of China

Ming comes to Moda Operandi with rich experience introducing major e-commerce and marketplace businesses to the Chinese market, most recently having served as Managing Director for Greater China and APAC at Farfetch. Prior to Farfetch, Ming served as the China Country Manager for ShopRunner Inc., Chief Digital Officer at Best Buy China, and Vice President of Consumables at Amazon China. Ming holds her Bachelor of Engineering from Tsinghua University, and a Master of Science in Computer Engineering from Santa Clara University.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ming as Moda's first Managing Director of China," said Ganesh Srivats, CEO of Moda Operandi. "Ming's experience successfully shaping major US and UK-based retail brands to fit the needs of the Chinese luxury consumer is unparalleled. At Moda, we're committed to becoming part of the local fabric in China, building our China operation from the ground-up, and ultimately being the pre-eminent luxury fashion platform for Chinese consumers. Ming has just the experience to get us there."

"I see incredible opportunity for Moda Operandi to thrive in the Chinese market," said Ming Yang, Managing Director, China, at Moda Operandi. "I'm excited to join Moda at such a pivotal moment and am eager to introduce the Chinese luxury consumer to a new way of shopping and discovering the world's best fashion with Moda."

While Moda Operandi has served the Chinese customer for years, Ming's appointment represents Moda's official entry into the region, as it builds out its strategy, operations, marketing, and personal styling programs from Shanghai.

Moda Operandi empowers people - both consumers and designers - through fashion discovery. In fashion, the majority of pieces in a designer's collection are never carried by retailers, however, those pieces often represent a designer's best work, and are highly coveted by consumers. Moda's innovative retail model solves that problem, allowing consumers to shop from complete collections, and giving designers a platform to sell their best work. Co-founded in 2010 by Lauren Santo Domingo, Moda's platform now carries more than 1,000 brands and designers, ships to 125 countries, and has raised nearly $300M in funding from top-tier global investors. For more information, visit Modaoperandi.com.

