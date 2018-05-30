Moda Operandi Launches Premier Men's Online Global Luxury Destination

Debuting just in time for Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Weeks in late June, Moda Operandi Man will launch with more than 50 designers, including: Prada, Maison Margiela, Givenchy, Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne, Off-White, Balmain, Lanvin and Burberry among them. Brands were selected based on the fundamental goal of partnering with the premier Men's online luxury destination and fashion authority. Moda has signed on brands that complimented their vision through brand history and relevance, authenticity, quality, and aesthetic. In addition, Moda has formed strategic partnerships based off of their current women's business to offer customers a world of brand experience.

Deborah Nicodemus, CEO of Moda Operandi, says, "We are thrilled to launch Moda Operandi Men's for our global customers. After seven years of success in offering women looks straight from the runway, we have identified a gap in the market for men to experience the same exclusive opportunity. We saw strong interest in the menswear category over that last two holiday seasons, which led us to the decision to introduce Men's as a standalone business. Our focus is to offer him exactly what he wants through a curated selection of products that fit his lifestyle."

Moda Operandi already has a ready-made customer base through the women who currently shop the women's site. Through those existing VIP customers, the expectation is that they will shop for the men in their life, and also serve as brand ambassadors in spreading the word to make shoppers who have an affinity towards fashion. In addition, Moda Men's expects to see an influx of luxury-minded male customers who are eager to pre-order from the runway, as well as access our unique curation.

Additionally, the site has been redesigned with two separate shopping experiences accessed from a dual-gender landing page. The redesign includes new features with dedicated trunkshows and curated shops for easy and quick navigating through curated edits, exclusive capsules, core brands and brands with a strong fashion point of view; thus bringing fashion week directly to the mobile or desktop of Moda's shoppers. Moda Men's will be a destination for global shoppers to find the best from the runway.

About Moda Operandi

Moda Operandi is the only place to preorder looks straight from the unedited runway collections of the world's top designers' months before they are available anywhere else. But for those who just can't wait, Moda Operandi's Boutique offers an expertly curated selection of in-season items from both established and emerging designers, ready to ship now. In homage to the history of couture, Moda Operandi offers a bespoke shopping experience that includes unprecedented access to your favorite designers and hand selected recommendations from personal stylists. Moda Operandi has established a retail renaissance where the time-honored institution of luxury meets an innovative point of view on fashion. For more information visit www.modaoperandi.com

