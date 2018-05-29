Moda Operandi Takes Command of the E-Commerce Fine Jewelry Space Showroom to Shopping

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moda Operandi, the first online luxury retailer to provide consumers access to full collections straight from the runway, is excited to announce that it will debut heritage designers and emerging talent in a highly elevated client experience. The Moda shopping experience will feature new collections directly from the most prestigious jewelry show globally through a series of trunkshows, totaling 30 designers from May 29 to June 4.

The curated Secret Garden trunkshow will kick off this initiative featuring a collection of 20 exclusive designs that evoke the notion of a fantastical secret floral garden. The pieces are ultra-feminine, rich in color palettes, and offer clients a full range of prices. Highlights include: Ana Khouri, Ofira, Bahina, Wendy Yue, Silvia Furmanovich, and Gemfields x MUSE, amongst others.

Deborah Nicodemus, CEO of Moda Operandi, says, "The fine jewelry business continues to outpace our expectations delivering a year-to-date performance that exceeds +50% sales growth over last year. With the wind in our sails, we are anticipating unprecedented results from the upcoming Couture Show that takes place in Las Vegas. We are building on our success story from last year, Showroom-to-Site, and doubling the number of shows; adding new designers, amazing editorial and trend stories live from the fine jewelry show, just as we do with runway fashion. Data shows that our clients make multiple visits to the site throughout the show, therefore, we carefully curate collections resulting in a daily sense of discovery. I applauded my team for their extraordinary talents and I thank the designers for their creativity and passion."

