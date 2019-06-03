Modacentric Corp. Acquires Modagrafics Inc.

Modagrafics is a premier provider of design, printing, and installation of promotional graphics; vehicle and fleet graphics, decals and signs, retail graphics and boards, and OEM decals for clients serving various industries across the nation and abroad.

Modagrafics joins affiliate companies such as Final Mile Express, Nutrapack, Brett Equipment and Olympic Petroleum, as part of the Merchants Capital Family, with product offerings in the transportation and logistics, shelf stable meals and snacks, trailer parts and supply, chemical processing, and OTC and food and nutritional supplements.

Mr. Yasar Samarah, the President of Modacentric stated, "The operation of the acquired Modagrafics' assets, as a platform company, will allow us to expand our reach into new and exciting market segments beyond our current offerings. We are elated to add Modagrafics to our family. We look to expand on Modagrafics' tradition of quality and leadership, offering cutting edge technology in printing and graphic design to our customers. We will always lead, as our customers deserve the best while promoting their image. Our family will be augmenting existing Modagrafics processes with our professional team of quality personnel to better serve our customers."

Modacentric has acquired and will adopt the name Modagrafics and will be operating under the Modagrafics name.

Should you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact Mr. Yasar Samarah directly at (708) 876-7934

SOURCE Modacentric Corp.

Related Links

http://www.modagrafics.com

