Modalic, Inc. Assessed "Awardable" for Department of War work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

FAIRFAX, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modalic, the leader in autonomous swarm mothership platforms, today announced that its Modalic OS autonomy software has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War's (DoW's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Modalic OS is a containerized, edge-native autonomy platform designed to solve heterogenous swarm decision-making in contested environments. It delivers real-time target detection, 3D spatial reconstruction, distributed mission prioritization, and swarm orchestration directly at the edge. The architecture is system agnostic, vendor agnostic, and integrates with existing COTS and GOTS C2 ecosystems without hardware lock-in.

"Achieving an 'awardable' status for our flagship autonomy software within the Tradewinds Marketplace is an exciting moment for our company and our partners across the DoW," said Zack Fishbein, CEO of Modalic. "Our inclusion in the Tradewinds Marketplace will enable us to deliver Modalic OS across our customer base at an accelerated pace."

Modalic was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Modalic: Modalic is a company that builds unmanned platforms and autonomy software for swarm dominance. For more information, visit modalic.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War's (DoW's) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoW's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Modalic