Modani is Now Furnishing Frisco

Mar 11, 2019, 10:16 ET
MIAMI, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modani is proud to announce their latest location in Frisco. As their fourth store within Texas, Modani's rank among the home furnishing community is unmatched due to their trendy designs and pleasing price points.
Located on 7744 State Highway-121, about 25 miles outside of Dallas, sits the newest store from the minds at Modani. Positioned in the center of the home furnishing strip and surrounded by bustling restaurants, it's no wonder why the masses are flocking to the area.
The 8,012 square foot building can be spotted from a mile away with their signature black and white geometric swirl exterior. Large windows display glamorous bedrooms filled with metallic accents, and elegant dining tables are set for a royal feast. Take a walk through the showroom's fully furnished "home", and get inspired on how to recreate each set.
Entering through the doors of Modani and into the exciting world of home decor, one will be stunned at the breadth and quality of their pieces. Welcoming service agents flood the floors with useful product knowledge to create a luxury shopping experience, without the luxury prices. Designs are switched out seasonally so shoppers will not have to rely on outside influences to determine current trends.
Style and budget conscious consumers will rejoice at the new location, making home styling accessible to anyone. Offering the latest in design, friendly service, and white glove delivery to local cities, it's not surprising why so many consumers are making Modani their one stop shop to a polished home.
