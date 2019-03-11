Modani is Pleased to Announce West Palm Location

The 7,402 square footage storefront is easily spotted from the street, displaying their signature black and white swirls. The one story building is easily accessible and composes a solid flow of foot traffic. Peer through the showroom windows and get a glimpse of the glam. Displaying minimalistic finishes, art decor inspired designs, and brightly colored decor pieces, there is truly something to suit every taste.

When entering through the double doors, it's almost impossible not to have a surge of inspiration. Home to the latest furnishings and decor, one could get lost in the massive showroom, but luckily there are customer service agents ready and willing to assist with all shopping needs. Uncover plush sofas draped in buttery leather, modern tufted headboards, and decadent wall hangings.

Combining wallet friendly prices with designer influenced pieces, Modani is the ideal way to turn a house into a home.

SOURCE Modani

