Modani is Pleased to Announce West Palm Location
Expansion is Happening a New Store has Opened
Mar 11, 2019, 10:24 ET
MIAMI, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding within their headquartered state, Modani's positioning in the Floridian market is on the rise. With territories stretching from North to South, Modani is excited to launch their fourth location in West Palm Beach.
Located on 2021 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, Modani is situated between retail spaces and restaurants, creating the ideal day of shopping. Grab a quick bite before heading out or stay at one of the conveniently located hotels for a weekend extravaganza.
The 7,402 square footage storefront is easily spotted from the street, displaying their signature black and white swirls. The one story building is easily accessible and composes a solid flow of foot traffic. Peer through the showroom windows and get a glimpse of the glam. Displaying minimalistic finishes, art decor inspired designs, and brightly colored decor pieces, there is truly something to suit every taste.
When entering through the double doors, it's almost impossible not to have a surge of inspiration. Home to the latest furnishings and decor, one could get lost in the massive showroom, but luckily there are customer service agents ready and willing to assist with all shopping needs. Uncover plush sofas draped in buttery leather, modern tufted headboards, and decadent wall hangings.
Combining wallet friendly prices with designer influenced pieces, Modani is the ideal way to turn a house into a home.
SOURCE Modani
Share this article